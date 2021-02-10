Chips Ahoy!® Cookies and The Shoe Surgeon Team Up For Fan-Inspired Sneaker Collab Benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of America

To fuel teens' creative passions, Chips Ahoy! is making a $100,000 commitment to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help support arts programming at Clubs throughout the country and inviting fans nationwide to help design Chip's new sneaker by participating in the Chip's Kicks Sneaker Sweepstakes. Every entry submitted will also do some good for other teens across the country, as each entry triggers an additional $5 donation, up to a maximum of $20,000, to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Ciambrone will draw inspiration from sneakerheads' votes and lead a virtual workshop with 10 teens from Boys & Girls Clubs to create the exclusive Chips Ahoy! sneaker that will be one of the prizes available for fans to win in the Chip's Kicks Sneaker Sweepstakes. The chosen fan-inspired sneaker design will also double as the new sneakers that Chip will wear in upcoming advertisements in 2021.

"I started customizing sneakers in high school as a way to express my creativity and connect with people, so I'm excited to team up with Chips Ahoy! to create a new sneaker that not only gets teens across the country involved but also supports Boys & Girls Clubs of America," said Ciambrone. "I invite teens across the country to channel their inner passion for sneakers and let us know what they want to see in the design, because their creative inputs could inspire the final sneaker design that Chip will rock advertisements this year and win them a pair to rock themselves."

Here's how the Chip's Kicks Sneaker Sweepstakes works:

Starting today, Chips Ahoy! fans and sneakerheads can visit www.chipskicks.com to vote for the shoe silhouette, style, colors and other elements they'd like to see on Chip's sneaker.

Every entry will enter them into a sweepstakes for the chance to win exclusive prizes and will also trigger a $5 donation, up to $20,000 , to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

donation, up to , to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Prizes include a pair of the final custom Chips Ahoy! sneakers (approximate retail value $5,000 each) or a year's supply of Chips Ahoy! Cookies. One lucky fan will take home the sweepstakes grand prize: the opportunity to attend the Shoe Surgeon's design school, either in-person or virtually, for hands-on learning and behind-the-scenes look at the art of shoemaking.

each) or a year's supply of Chips Ahoy! Cookies. One lucky fan will take home the sweepstakes grand prize: the opportunity to attend the Shoe Surgeon's design school, either in-person or virtually, for hands-on learning and behind-the-scenes look at the art of shoemaking. No purchase necessary to enter the Chips Kicks Sneaker Sweepstakes. Open to residents of the 50 U.S. (& D.C.), 13 and older until 11:59 p.m. ET on February 28, 2021 .

"Our mission at Chips Ahoy! is to help people find their happy place," said Julia Rosenbloom, brand manager, Chips Ahoy! at Mondelēz International. "We know many teens find joy through the arts, which is why we're excited to enlist their help in designing new sneakers for our spokes-cookie Chip. Better yet, it's all for a good cause because the Chip's Kicks program directly benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of America by funding arts programming at Clubs throughout the country."

"At Boys & Girls Clubs, we inspire our members to express their creativity, especially through the arts," said Chad Royal-Pascoe, national vice president, corporate and cause partnership, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We all know the role the arts have in shaping young minds, but we also know the arts could use more support across the country. Through this generous donation from Chips Ahoy!, we're able to ensure diverse and impactful arts programming for the 4.6 million young people served by Boys & Girls Clubs."

Didn't win one of the limited-run sneakers? Don't worry. A limited number of the custom Chips Ahoy! Shoe Surgeon sneakers will also drop on NTWRK, the ecommerce app for exclusive streetwear, collectibles and sneakers. Fans can enter a drawing on NTWRK later this spring on April 21, 2021 for the chance to win a pair of the limited-edition Chips Ahoy! Shoe Surgeon sneakers.

For Official Rules and to learn more about the Chips Kicks Sneaker Sweepstakes, head to www.chipskicks.com and follow the brand on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @ChipsAhoy.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

