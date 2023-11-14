CHiQ Officially Announces New Sports Marketing Campaign Featuring Champion Athlete

BERLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13, 2023, CHiQ announced its collaboration with the FIS World Cup and its sponsorship of the German Ski Association (DSV), introducing champion athlete Viktoria Rebensburg as its new brand ambassador. CHiQ held the signing ceremony in Planegg, Germany at 3pm, marking a fresh chapter in its sports marketing strategy.

The FIS Alpine Ski World Cup and FIS Ski Jumping World Cup are highly prestigious skiing events. These events boast a fan base of 33 million individuals across Europe with estimated global TV viewership of 1.2 billion. Viktoria Rebensburg, a famed German skier and three-time Ski World Cup winner brings her gold-winning experience in the giant slalom to her role as CHiQ's brand ambassador.

This collaboration will play a significant role in promoting CHiQ's smart home products, including televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and monitors, throughout Europe. Moreover, the CHiQ brand logo will be prominently displayed at skiing event venues and on players' bibs in the upcoming season, elevating the brand's global profile.

Germany is a key market for CHiQ in Europe. The partnership with DSV is set to further enhance CHiQ's presence in the market. "CHiQ is an emerging home appliance brand with a robust international footprint, and we are honored to form a partnership with them," commented Walter Vogel, Managing Director of DSV Marketing. "The Ski World Cup is a display platform that draws international attention," added Christian Ulmer, Senior Director of Team Winter Sports at SPORTFIVE, the sports marketing agency that brokered the partnerships. "We are thrilled to facilitate CHiQ's entry into the winter sports arena, creating a win-win situation for all parties involved."

At the signing ceremony, Viktoria shared her racing experiences, embodying the spirit of skiing through her pursuit of innovation, courage, and adventure. She expressed confidence in the success of this new partnership.

Sports marketing has emerged as a crucial driver for CHiQ's entry into international markets and its evolution into a world-renowned brand. "Over the past five years, CHiQ has expanded its brand reach to major countries in Europe and successfully integrated the consumer habits of European customers," explained Jared Yang, CEO of CHiQ Europe Electric S.r.o. "Skiing symbolizes dedication, technical prowess, youthfulness, and dynamism, all of which align with CHiQ's brand proposition. We aspire to foster a deeper emotional connection with European consumers through our shared passion for skiing."

