Chiquita Brings Everyday Joy to Life in Third Year of Pop by Nature Creative Collaboration with Artist Jiaqi Wang

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the world's most familiar fruit gets a fresh burst of color, creativity, and personality! Chiquita proudly introduces the third installment of its seasonal creative campaign, Pop by Nature, in collaboration with Jiaqi Wang, a contemporary artist known for her warm, expressive style and relatable characters. Her work captures small, human moments with color, humor, and emotional depth, making her a natural fit for Pop by Nature.

Chiquita Pop by Nature 2026

Launched three years ago, Pop by Nature has become more than just a campaign. It's a creative journey that has made pop art a distinctive and recognizable space for Chiquita. Built on the brand's iconic status and joyful personality, the platform has evolved through collaborations with international artists, each bringing a fresh, personal perspective to the Chiquita world. With every new interpretation, the campaign reaffirms Chiquita's place not just in the produce aisle, but in pop culture.

Bringing Miss Chiquita to Life Through Pop, Color and Heart

Miss Chiquita comes to life through Jiaqi Wang's modern, pop‑inspired vision as the proud embodiment of the brand's tropical soul. Miss Chiquita holds the banana close to her chest — a heartfelt symbol of authenticity, heritage and joy. Her confident pose and warm expression celebrate Chiquita's tropical nature, while vibrant colors and joyful landscapes echo the brand's Costa Rican heritage.

Pop by Nature in Action

Launching globally in January, Pop by Nature will roll out across a variety of consumer, retail, and digital channels:

NOW : Limited-edition Blue Stickers featuring Jiaqi Wang's designs in stores

: Limited-edition Blue Stickers featuring Jiaqi Wang's designs in stores February 16 : Jiaqi Wang's official artwork #1 reveal

: Jiaqi Wang's official artwork #1 reveal March–April : Full series of Miss Chiquita vignettes launch across social and digital

: Full series of Miss Chiquita vignettes launch across social and digital April 20-26 : Miss Chiquita House returns to Milan Design Week with immersive creative experiences

: Miss Chiquita House returns to Milan Design Week with immersive creative experiences April: Banana Day activations bring the collaboration to life in-store and online

A Campaign That Feels Like Real Life

From the start, Pop by Nature has focused on turning small, everyday moments into something more, something joyful. Now in its third year, the campaign continues to evolve while staying grounded in one idea: bananas are already part of our lives. Chiquita just helps us see them with fresh eyes.

Find high-res assets here. To learn more about Pop by Nature, visit www.chiquita.com/pop-by-nature-usa-2026/ and follow Chiquita on Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About Chiquita Brands International

Chiquita is a leading global produce company that is committed to providing both consumers and customers across nearly 70 countries with the highest quality of fruit and service, making Chiquita the banana of choice. For more than 150 years, Chiquita has been proudly producing great-tasting, superior-quality bananas. The brand creates a positive impact by implementing the principles of sustainability throughout all of its business practices under the "Behind the Blue Sticker" initiative.

Chiquita's iconic Blue Sticker has been the seal of approval for high-quality fruit, and a celebration of fun, but it also represents an unwavering commitment to sustainable farming, biodiversity and giving back to the communities in which the banana plantations operate. Great-tasting and convenient Chiquita bananas are fat-free, and provide a source of potassium, fiber and vitamin B6. To learn more, visit www.chiquita.com and follow us on Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Chiquita Brands International, Inc.