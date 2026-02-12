Chiquita Energizes the 2026 Life Time Miami Marathon with Nutrition, Flavor and Global Reach

Global fruit brand delivers flavor, fuel, and fun to one of the world's most diverse marathons, with a bold Miami twist

MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Life Time Miami Marathon & Half presented by FP Movement, which took place from January 23-25, Chiquita brought more than just bananas to the streets of South Florida. As a brand deeply connected to Miami's vibrant lifestyle, Chiquita delivered a high-impact presence that celebrated the city's diversity, athletic spirit, and shared love of health and sunshine.

Life Time Miami Marathon

With over 17,000 runners flooding iconic Miami routes, from Ocean Drive and the Venetian Causeway to Brickell and Coconut Grove, Chiquita energized the event with locally activated, globally inspired experiences and product sampling designed to uplift, replenish, and connect.

A Natural Fit for the 305

As one of the most internationally diverse races in the world, the Life Time Miami Marathon mirrors Chiquita's own global reach, but it's Miami's unique rhythm that made this activation truly click. Chiquita's high-visibility touchpoints across the race weekend leaned into the city's energetic vibe with:

Banana giveaways at the Finish Line and Expo (20,000+ distributed)

Banana Man appearance to hype runners and amplify joy

Interactive 360° video photo booths

Branded yellow merch giveaways tailored for runners and fans

Chiquita bananas, a natural source of carbohydrates and a good source of potassium and vitamin B6, gave runners a smart, wholesome source of fuel before and after the race. In Miami's warm, humid climate, they were the ideal companion for every stride, sprint, and recovery moment.

And in a first-of-its-kind local collaboration, Chiquita teamed up with Oakberry to offer a co-branded wellness experience. The partnership blended two tropical, fruit-forward powerhouses, celebrating health, flavor, and freshness with exclusive vouchers and product sampling that brought even more goodness to the Miami running community.

A Community-Driven Mission

Chiquita continues to create moments that connect people to its values of wellness, flavor, and positivity, on the streets of Miami and beyond.

Find high-res event images here. For more information on Chiquita Brands, visit www.chiquita.com.

About Chiquita Brands International

Chiquita is a leading global produce company that is committed to providing both consumers and customers across nearly 70 countries with the highest quality of fruit and service, making Chiquita the banana of choice. For more than 150 years, Chiquita has been proudly producing great-tasting, superior-quality bananas. The brand creates a positive impact by implementing the principles of sustainability throughout all of its business practices under the "Behind the Blue Sticker" initiative.

Recently named one of America's Most Loved Brands by Newsweek, and recognized as a 2025 Good Housekeeping Snack Award winner, these honors underscore Chiquita's strong emotional connection with consumers and its long-standing reputation for trust and quality. Chiquita's iconic Blue Sticker has been the seal of approval for high-quality fruit, and a celebration of fun, but it also represents an unwavering commitment to sustainable farming, biodiversity and giving back to the communities in which the banana plantations operate. Great-tasting and convenient Chiquita bananas are fat-free, and provide a source of potassium, fiber and vitamin B6. To learn more, visit www.chiquita.com and follow us on Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

