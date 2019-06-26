Chiral Technology in 2019: Insights Into & Future of the World Market (2015-2022)
Jun 26, 2019, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chiral Technology - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Chiral Technology in US$ Thousand by the following Products, and End Use markets: Products - Intermediates, Analytical, and Others; End Use markets - Pharmaceuticals, and Agrochemicals.
The report profiles 31 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Albemarle Corporation (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Cambrex Corporation (USA)
- Chiral Quest (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (China)
- Daicel Corporation (Japan)
- Chiral Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Johnson Matthey Fine Chemicals (UK)
- Phenomenex, Inc. (USA)
- Regis Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
- Sigma Aldrich Corp. (USA)
- Solvias AG (Switzerland)
- Sterling Pharma Solutions Ltd. (UK)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
- YMC America, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Chiral Technology: An Introductory Prelude
Good Tidings for Chiral Technology
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
Chiral Intermediates Garner a Larger Pie
Pharmaceuticals: The Largest End-Use Application Domain
Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth
Competitive Scenario
American Enterprises Dominate the Market
European Entities Vie to Extend their Share
Asian Players Seek Global Audience
M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals Involving Chiral Technology Vendors Finalized in the Recent Past
2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
Chiral Technology Plays Pivotal Role in the Pharmaceutical Industry
Demand for Chiral-based Therapeutic Drugs Augments Growth
New Legislations Push Chiral Technology Demand
Single Enantiomer Drugs Gain Prominence
Increasing Reliance on Generic Approaches
Organizations Extend Approaches
Pharma Companies' Association with Universities
Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Underpins Present & Future Growth
Chiral Separation Registers Impressive Growth
Soaring Demand for Chiral Separation Columns
Chiral Chromatography Continues to Gain Momentum
SFC Holds Tremendous Potential
Emerging Regions to Drive Demand for Chiral Chromatography Columns
Advancements and Challenges Related to Chiral Separation
Chiral Analysis Evoles into a Critical Step for Pharmaceutical Industry
Biocatalysis Witnesses Increasing Significance in Development through Production of Novel Compounds
Increasing Significance of Biocatalysis
Predominant Use of Polysaccharides Derivatives as CSPs
Automation: Introduction of Instruments Supporting Chiral Processes, a Growing Trend
Access to Extensive Range of Enzymes Drive Biocatalyst Use for API Synthesis
Sustainable Chiral Chemistry
Progress in Molecular Engineering
Availability to Wide Range of Enzymes
Focus on Synthetic Biology
Chemo-Catalysis to Retain Significance
Cascade Organocatalysis
Issues & Challenges
Key Concerns Hindering Growth of Chiral Technology
Limitations of Chiral Separation Methods
3. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS
Researchers Explore Methods to Achieve Large-Scale Synthesis of Single-Structure SWCNTs
CHAIN Biotechnology Concludes Ambitious Research Project
Researchers Add Chiral Organocatalyst to Activate C-C Single Bond
Researchers Focus on New Technique for Chiral Separation
Chiral Phosphines to Aid Synthesis of Asymmetric Reactions
Role of Molecular Propeller Effect in Chiral Separation/Analysis
Researchers Develop HPLC Technique for Direct Enantioseparation of -Blockers
4. CHIRAL TECHNOLOGY - AN OVERVIEW
An Insight into Chiral Technology
Techniques Used for Achieving Single-Isomers
Importance and Advancements
Chiral Technology
A Historical Perspective
Definitions
Chiral Technology Enabling Products
Chiral Intermediates
Analytical Products
Other Products
Chiral Technology End-Use Markets
Pharmaceuticals
Agrochemicals
Functioning of Chiral Molecules
Chiral Preparation Process
Traditional Methods
Processes
Market Drivers
Inhibitor
Biological Methods
Processes
Market Drivers
Inhibitor
Asymmetric Methods
Processes
Market Drivers
Inhibitor
Chiral Separation
Factors Influencing the Efficacy of Chiral Separation
Recent Approaches in Chiral Separation
Alternatives to Standard Methods
Chromatography
The Widely Used Method for Separation
How it Works?
Chiral Mobile Phase Additive (CMPA)
Chiral Stationary Phase (CSP)
List of Select Generic Versions of Derivatized Amylose and Cellulose Phases
Types of CSPs
Macrocyclic Glycoprotein CSPs
Cyclodextrin CSPs
Cyclofructan CSPs
Challenges and Novel Concepts in the Development of Chiral Stationary Phases
Novel Concepts
Bonded and Derivatized 6-carbon or 7-carbon Cyclofructan
Derivatized Spiral Chiral Polymer
Development in Biomedical Analysis
Chiral Recognition
Protein Chiral Stationary Phases
Carbohydrate Columns
Pirkle Columns
Crystallization
Solvent Extraction
Kinetic Resolution
Capillary Electrophoresis
Receptor Based Resolution
Miscellaneous Separative Techniques
Chiral Synthesis
5. CHIRAL TECHNOLOGY - DEVELOPMENT VIS-A-VIS ACQUISITION
In-House Creation & Development
Acquisition of Technology
Economics of Chiral Technology
6. CHIRAL ANALYSIS
Chiral Analysis: A Primer
Chiral Analysis Products
Chiral Analytical Chromatography
Chiral Liquid Chromatography
Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
Substitute to LC for Enantiomer Separations
Chiral Gas Chromatography
Chiral Simulated Moving Bed Chromatography
Partition Chromatography
Adsorption Chromatography
Computer Assisted Resolution
Chiral Polarimetry
Other Chiral Analytical Techniques
Calorimetry
Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC)
Enzymatic Assay
Immunoassay
Isotope Dilution
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)
X-Ray Crystallography
7. APPLICATION MARKETS
Pharmaceuticals
The Largest Market
Changing Face of the Pharmaceutical Industry: A Review
Analysis of Chiral Drugs
Select Companies Involved in Chiral Technology Market
Select Single-Enantiomer Drugs Worldwide
Drugs Built on Chiral Technology
Analgesics
Anesthetics
Anti-Infective Products
Cardiovascular System (CVS) Products
Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors
Beta-Blockers
Calcium Channel Blockers
Diuretics
Vasodilators
Central Nervous System (CNS) Agents
Anticonvulsants
Sedatives and Tranquilizers
Stimulants and Antidepressants
Oncogenic (Cancer-Treatment) Products
Biochemicals
Oligonucleotides
Oxyacids
Amino Acids
Alanine Racemase Chiral Analogue: A Breakthrough Chiral Converting Agent
Commercial Development
Scope
Sugars and Other Oligosaccharides
Vitamins
Peptides
Agrochemicals
A Thriving Market
Herbicides
Insecticides
Fungicides
Other Products
Liquid Crystals
Flavor and Aroma Chemicals
8. CHIRAL ISOMERISM
Organic Chemical Isomerism Types
Structural Isomerism
Chain Isomerism
Position Isomerism
Functional Group Isomerism
Stereoisomerism
Dynamic Isomerism (Tautomerism)
Patents
9. REGULATORY & ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES - A REVIEW
10. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Phenomenex Releases Zebron GC Columns
Phenomenex Unveils Immobilized Lux Chiral LC-SFC Selector
Solvias Rolls Out Chiral Brnsted Acid Catalysts
Chiral Technologies Unveils Sub-2 m Immobilized CSP
Phenomenex Unveils Lux i-Cellulose-5 Chiral Columns
Chiral Technologies Launches CHIRALPAK IG
Phenomenex Introduces Amylose-1 Chiral Stationary Phase
Regis Technologies Extends Chiral Column Product Line
11. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Cambrex to Expand Charles City Plant
Sterling Pharma Collaborates with Newcastle University
Phenomenex Inaugurates New Facility in Sacramento
Sterling Pharma Commences Operations as Independent CDMO
Sterling Pharma to Expand its Dudley Site
Phenomenex Commences Direct Operations in Switzerland
Chiral Technologies Appoints Biotecnology Latina as Exclusive Distributor
Agilent Technologies Inaugurates New Technology Center in Folsom, California
Cambrex to Acquire PharmaCore
Danaher Acquires Phenomenex
Chiral Technologies Inks Distributor Agreement with Scanco International
Chiral Technologies and GreenCentre Canada Inks Agreement
Chiral Technologies Partners with Strem Chemicals
Jingbo Agrochemical Opens High Chiral Ratio Indoxacarb Technical Manufacturing Plant
Johnson Matthey Divests Alfa Aesar to Thermo Fisher
Johnson Matthey Takes Over Pharmorphix
Merck Snaps Up Sigma-Aldrich
12. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
13. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
The Prime Market
Chiral Technology Assumes Critical Importance in Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing
Agrochemicals Continue to Extend Opportunities
Pivotal Role of Agrochemicals in Modern Farming Bodes Well for Market Growth
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
2. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
3. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Largest Consumer of Chiral Compounds
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
China
A Hub for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Player
B.Market Analytics
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 31 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 34)
- The United States (18)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (8)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yhd4z0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
