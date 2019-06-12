Chirchir and Cherotich win the 2019 Lawyers Have Heart 10K

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday's 29th Annual Lawyers Have Heart 10K, 5K and Fun Walk to benefit the American Heart Association raised over $1 million and boasted top runners. Race morning conditions allowed for fast times for the 5,617 participants.

The USATF Certified 10K race featured an international elite division of 75 runners. Athletes won a share of the $20,000 prize money. The 2019 winners are:

Male 10K Elite Division: Simion Chirchir , Chapel Hill, NC , 29:00.6

Elite Division: , , 29:00.6 Female 10K Elite Division: Judy Cherotich, Chapel Hill, NC , 33:26.5

Elite Division: Judy Cherotich, , 33:26.5 Male 10K Open Division: Kiphoech Kirui, Washington, DC , 30:11.1

Open Division: Kiphoech Kirui, , 30:11.1 Female 10K Open Division: Camille Doom , Washington , DC,37.17.1

Open Division: , , DC,37.17.1 Male 10K Masters Division: Patrick M. Kuhlmann , Washington, DC , 34:05.5

Masters Division: , , 34:05.5 Female 10K Masters Division: Carly Shea , Lewisburg, PA , 38:18.8

Masters Division: , , 38:18.8 Male 5K : Evan Fallor , Arlington, VA , 16.15.0

: , , 16.15.0 Female 5K : Meghan Cleary , Los Angeles, CA , 20.10.1

: , , 20.10.1 Male Masters 5K: Benjamin Brooks , Alexandria, VA , 19:00.4

, , 19:00.4 Female Masters 5K: Cindy Conant , Kensington, MD , 20:41.5

For all results, visit: https://lawyershaveheartdc.org/2019-official-results/

"Congratulations to all the Lawyers Have Heart race participants! We had a great turnout this year and raised over $1 million to support the American Heart Association's mission. Thanks to our sponsors and volunteers for being a part of a successful event," said 2019 Lawyers Have Heart Co-Chairs, Affie Ambrose and Lori Sher.

Since 1991, Lawyers Have Heart has raised over $14 million for AHA and is one of the largest 10K races in DC. It is the premier philanthropic athletic event specifically led by the greater DC legal community. Donations can still be made at www.lawyershaveheartdc.org.

Top 2019 Sponsors: Harrity & Harrity, AARP, and Credibility International

About the AHA: The American Heart Association is a leading force for a world of longer, healthier lives. With nearly a century of lifesaving work, the Dallas-based association is dedicated to ensuring equitable health for all. We are a trustworthy source empowering people to improve their heart health, brain health and well-being. We collaborate with numerous organizations and millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, advocate for stronger public health policies, and share lifesaving resources and information. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

