HEB ISD becomes district of lifesavers by championing CPR training and Cardiac Emergency Response Plans

American Heart Association helps Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD develop CPR training and Cardiac Emergency Response Plan, HEB ISD encourages other North Texas school districts to do the same

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Heart Association is working with school districts to establish Cardiac Emergency Response Plans (CERPs). This is part of the Nation of Lifesavers™ initiative, which aims to turn bystanders into lifesavers and double the survival rate from cardiac arrest outside of hospitals.

HEB ISD Superintendent, Dr. Joe Harrington, practices Hands-Only CPR, one step in his efforts to bring Cardiac Emergency Response Plans to North Texas schools

In a landmark move to champion more CERPs in Texas' public schools, Dr. Joe Harrington, Superintendent of Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District (HEB ISD) and co-chair of the Association's Nation of Lifesavers Committee, has prioritized the health and well-being of faculty and students by adopting a district-wide CERP. With over 22,000 students, HEB ISD is the largest district in Texas to work with the American Heart Association to do this.

It is estimated that around 23,000 children under the age of 18 experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital, and 40% of those are sports-related. The survival rate of cardiac arrest can double or triple when CPR is performed immediately. Texas is one of the many states that require CPR as a graduation requirement, ensuring every year that more people are prepared to act in our communities. However, some states lack legislation requiring a comprehensive and regularly evaluated plan should a cardiac incident occur on campus – whether at an athletic event or a school facility.

"HEB ISD remains dedicated to the safety of our students, staff, and community and is proud to be a District of Lifesavers," said Dr. Harrington. "Having a plan that empowers people to act quickly and correctly during a cardiac emergency can save lives. We're starting with HEB ISD and advocating for other districts across Texas to work with the American Heart Association and implement a Cardiac Emergency Response Plan."

After joining the Association's Tarrant County Board of Directors, Harrington recognized the importance of swift and effective action. He, along with his District Coordinator of Health Services Joy Keohane, and Director of Athletics Mike Fielder, created a Cardiac Emergency Response Team. Keohane serves as the team coordinator and leads nurses and administrators at each of the 30 HEB ISD campuses to implement and annually reassess the CERP.

The custom plan for the district includes the following:

Providing digital maps to local EMS for quick response times

Showing related video content on the Texas Health Jumbotron during district football games

Increasing the number of Automated External Defibrillators (AED) on campuses

Working with the American Heart Association and the nonprofit Project Adam to keep the plan and equipment up to date

Enhancing the curriculum to exceed the Texas CPR graduation requirements with multiple points of exposure to Hands-Only CPR in elementary and junior high schools

Increasing the district's annual participation in the Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge program - all 21 elementary schools are participating in Kids Heart Challenge this year, which is 70% district participation, up from 43% last school year

Working with local organizations to support this plan, such as Texas Health HEB, which will help with Hands-Only CPR training support

Conducting CPR and AED drills with staff and students at all campuses

Sharing the CERP with staff and conducting Hands-Only CPR demonstrations during district development days for those not already CPR and basic life-saving skill certified

Including checklists in all classrooms to support this initiative

The Tarrant County American Heart Association team awarded HEB ISD with seven Anywhere CPR and First Aid Kits to support their efforts. This comprehensive approach is designed to enhance and sustain healthy neighborhoods, strengthen family communication on heart health, and increase the safety and cardiac response times among faculty, staff, students, and community members. Districts looking to connect with the American Heart Association's team in North Texas can contact Jenny Ever, VP of Health Strategies, via email [email protected], and can follow on social media using @AmericanHeartTX on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

The American Heart Association asks teachers, students, coaches, parents, and the medical community to contact local leaders to prioritize implementing these lifesaving plans. Learn more and get involved at yourethecure.org/nationoflifesavers or text LIFESAVERS to 46839.

