ChiroTouch Cloud Announces Fullscript Integration, Connecting Supplements and Labs Inside the EHR

SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChiroTouch, the leading cloud-based EHR and practice management platform for chiropractic care, today announced a new integration with Fullscript, bringing professional-grade supplement recommendations and lab ordering directly into ChiroTouch Cloud.

For chiropractors, supplements can be a critical extension of care. However, supplement recommendations have historically lived outside the EHR, forcing providers to move between systems, re-enter patient information, and manage follow-up without full clinical context. With the Fullscript integration, supplement recommendations and lab activity live inside the patient record and everyday clinical workflows.

As a result, providers can:

Launch Fullscript directly from the patient profile

Recommend supplements and order blood labs and specialty tests without leaving the EHR

View supplement history and lab results inside the patient record

Support continuity of care with clear visibility into patient activity

Create a low-overhead revenue stream without managing inventory or fulfillment

"For chiropractors, supplements and labs represent both a critical part of care and a real business opportunity," said Blake Head, VP of Product Strategy at PracticeTek. "By bringing Fullscript directly into ChiroTouch Cloud, we're enabling doctors to capture that opportunity inside their existing workflows -- without inventory, fulfillment, or added administrative burden. The result is a scalable, low-friction revenue stream that's fully aligned with better clinical decision-making and a more seamless experience for both doctors and patients."

As ChiroTouch Cloud's first live partner launch, the Fullscript integration establishes a new standard for how partner tools live inside the EHR. Supplement recommendations now sit within the clinical workflow, reducing administrative burden and supporting more connected, consistent care.

Additional capabilities are planned as part of the ongoing partnership.

About ChiroTouch

ChiroTouch is the leading chiropractic EHR and practice management software in the United States, backed by PracticeTek. Built specifically for chiropractors, ChiroTouch supports practices of all sizes with tools that simplify day-to-day operations, improve patient outcomes, and drive business growth. With over 12,500 practices using the platform, ChiroTouch continues to evolve alongside the profession, building solutions that reflect the real needs of today's providers. Learn more at www.chirotouch.com.

About PracticeTek

PracticeTek is a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare technology solutions for retail healthcare clinics. We offer end-to-end software products and services that help clinics improve efficiency, streamline workflows, and deliver better patient care. Serving chiropractic, vision care, dental care, and wellbeing practitioners across the country, PracticeTek is committed to innovation and continuous improvement. For more information, visit PracticeTek.com.

About Fullscript

Fullscript believes in the power of whole person care and is committed to helping all providers deliver it at scale. We help create an ongoing cycle of whole person care by giving providers a single platform that brings together industry-leading labs, clinically effective supplements, and intuitive tools to promote personalization, adherence, and outcomes. https://fullscript.com/

