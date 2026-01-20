ChiroTouch Deepens Commitment to the Chiropractic Profession with Congressional Advocacy and Education at ACA Engage 2026

Company to support Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act and invest in the next generation of providers at major industry event

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChiroTouch, the leading chiropractic EHR and practice management solution, today announced that it will participate in ACA Engage 2026 in Washington, D.C., to advocate for the advancement of the chiropractic profession and educate the next generation of chiropractic leaders.

ChiroTouch will attend ACA Engage 2026, hosted by the American Chiropractic Association, from January 22 to 23 in Washington, D.C., where company leaders will actively support chiropractic advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill.

Blake Head, Vice President of Product and Strategy at PracticeTek, will join ACA lobbyists for a "Day on the Hill" to meet with members of Congress and staff.

During these meetings, ChiroTouch will advocate for policies that expand patient access to chiropractic care, including the Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act. The legislation would allow Medicare beneficiaries broader access to chiropractic services, reinforcing the profession's non-drug, patient-centered approach to pain management.

"Chiropractors play a critical role in supporting patients across the nation who seek to address pain and mobility challenges without reliance on pharmaceuticals," said Head. "Showing up in Washington alongside the profession is one way we can help ensure policymakers understand the value chiropractors deliver to patients and communities every day."

"The future of chiropractic depends on collaboration, thoughtful advocacy, and meaningful innovation," Head continued. "ChiroTouch is proud to help lead that future by standing alongside the profession, listening to its needs, and delivering solutions that empower chiropractors to practice with confidence in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. Our focus is on building lasting partnerships that move the profession forward."

In addition to advocacy, ChiroTouch is investing in the future of chiropractic by supporting students and early-career doctors. On January 23 at ACA Engage, Head will lead an educational session for students and recent graduates focused on how to leverage EHR technology and artificial intelligence to build efficient, patient-centered practices.

To book a demo, click here.

About ChiroTouch

ChiroTouch is the leading chiropractic EHR and practice management software in the United States, backed by PracticeTek. Built specifically for chiropractors, ChiroTouch supports practices of all sizes with tools that simplify day-to-day operations, improve patient outcomes, and drive business growth. With over 12,500 practices using the platform, ChiroTouch continues to evolve alongside the profession, building solutions that reflect the real needs of today's providers. Learn more at www.chirotouch.com.

About PracticeTek

PracticeTek is the leading provider of retail healthcare technology solutions across Chiropractic, Vision, Dental and Wellbeing specialties. Through a connected suite of software and services, PracticeTek is delivering solutions that foster exceptional patient experience, attracts new patients, and make the business of healthcare easier for clinicians. Working to empowers practices with streamlined operations, enhanced patient experiences, and improved clinical and financial outcomes PracticeTek is committed to innovation and investment in retail healthcare technology. For more information, visit www.PracticeTek.com.

Media contact:

Marcia Rhodes, [email protected]

SOURCE ChiroTouch