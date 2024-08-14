CHIVAS REGAL SCORES BIG WITH MULTI-YEAR GLOBAL ARSENAL PARTNERSHIP

The iconic blended Scotch whisky will become the club's Official Whisky Partner celebrating their shared ambition for collective success ahead of the new season

To celebrate the partnership, Chivas Regal and Arsenal buy a pre-match round for the local community and spirited Gooners with a Chivas Highball giveaway across local pubs

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Scotch whisky Chivas Regal and iconic global football club, Arsenal, have today announced a new multi-year partnership, emphasising their commitment to championing community, progressing culture, and celebrating collective success. Chivas Regal will become the club's first Official Whisky Partner ahead of the 2024/25 season, supporting Arsenal's men's and women's teams.

The partnership will celebrate both brands' shared ambition for success and commitment to their communities around the world. It will take supporters behind the scenes through exclusive content and global live experiences featuring men's and women's first team players, celebrity supporters, creators, and club legends. Chivas is also set to elevate the matchday experience for supporters at Emirates Stadium by launching a new Chivas Regal bar within Dial Square. The bar will tap into football culture with a curated selection of classic, and exclusive to the Emirates, Chivas Highball serves.

To kick off the partnership in style, and celebrate the season's opening match, Chivas Regal has teamed up with a selection of local Arsenal pubs including the newly reopened The Drayton Park to buy spirited Gooners a round of Chivas Highballs, ahead of Saturday's match against Wolves. Chivas and Arsenal will also be celebrating the first Arsenal Women's game at their main home of Emirates Stadium, by bringing their Chivas Highball giveaway to their first match on 22nd September against Manchester City Women.

Nick Blacknell, Chivas Global Marketing Director commented: "Our partnership with Arsenal goes beyond whisky and football; it's about unlocking a new layer of football culture for fans, both here in the UK and across the globe – extending the experience of the beautiful game we all love far beyond the pitch. The partnership will stay true to our history in culture and community and reinforce our commitment to bringing elevated luxury experiences to fans across the world. We can't wait to reveal what we have in store over the next few months and look forward to toasting the 2024 Premier League season together at our new Emirates bar on Saturday."

Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer at Arsenal said: "We're proud to welcome Chivas Regal to our family of partners. It's a brand renowned for its cultural and community ties, and they share an always forward mindset that is so important to our club values and ambition. We're excited to work together to better serve our supporters and bring our communities from around the world closer to our club."

Football has been an integral part of the Chivas Regal story since 2018, and today it showcases an unwavering support for the beautiful game, and the community who come together to make it what it is. From club partnerships spanning major league and grassroots level, to global high-energy events crossing continents and uniting footballers, content creators, talent, and fans in unforgettable experiences. In 2021, Chivas launched its innovative 'Regal FC' digital platform which gives fans exclusive, behind-the-scenes content from some of the biggest names in football – from players and presenters to DJs and designers. Chivas' dedication to football has not only raised the game but also fostered a vibrant, global community of passionate fans.

Scotland, the home of Chivas Regal, also played a role in the creation of the club, with Dial Square Football Club founded in October 1886 by Scotsman, David Danskin, as well as being the first captain of the side. Arsenal legend George Graham also heralded from Scotland, leading the club to a multitude of honours as both player and manager.

Chivas Regal continues to bring innovation and excitement to the world of football, seamlessly blending sport, culture, and lifestyle. Supporters can keep up to date with the new partnership by following @ChivasRegal Instagram or visiting Chivas.com.

About Chivas

Chivas Regal is the original luxury blended Scotch whisky. Launched in 1909, Chivas has been integral to the growth of the Scotch whisky category worldwide – selling more than 4.5 million 9L cases every year.

Chivas believes in the power of blending in life, as well as in Scotch. In celebrating the next generation of whisky drinkers who elevate themselves and those around them to forge new paths to success - which is why Chivas' ethos is 'I Rise, We Rise', a nod to the importance of hard work, community and ripping up the rule book. These values were instilled by founding brothers James and John Chivas who pioneered the art of whisky blending in 19th century Scotland and became pillars of the community due to their tireless work ethic, hustle, and drive. This energy can be seen today as Chivas continues this vision of blending success with generosity to elevate the lives of others whether that is through shining a light on grassroots communities through Regal FC or supporting the next generation of creative entrepreneurs who are driving positive change across culture through New Regals platforms.

Chivas blends its spiritual home in Speyside, Scotland, with more than 100 countries across the globe, who together have made Chivas the global success it is today. The Chivas range blends timeless classics with modern innovation and includes: Chivas 12, Chivas Extra 13, Chivas XV, Chivas Mizunara, Chivas 18, Chivas Ultis XX, Chivas 25, and Chivas Regal The Icon

Chivas. I Rise, We Rise.

About Arsenal Football Club

Arsenal Football Club was born when a group of workers at Dial Square armaments factory in Woolwich, notably exiled Scotsman David Danskin and Jack Humble, decided to form a football team to break the monotony of factory life. Since that Dial Square team played its first match against Eastern Wanderers in 1886, Arsenal has gone on to become one of London's most successful football clubs and one of the most famous names in modern football with millions of passionate supporters worldwide. Steeped in history and tradition, Arsenal Football Club has thrived on a courageous spirit that has existed throughout its 136 years in existence. While society and football may have changed during this time, Arsenal has always served to create a sense of community for people in north London, across the UK and around the world.

