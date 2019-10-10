CHLA Statement On Gov. Newsom Signing AB 1162, Banning Single-Use Plastic Bottles For Personal Care Products

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Hotel & Lodging Association issued the following statement after Gov. Newsom signed into law AB 1162, which bans single-use plastic bottles used for personal care products and imposes fines for non-compliance.

"As long-time advocates of environmental stewardship, CHLA applauds Gov. Newsom and Assembly Member Kalra for working with California hotels to make AB 1162 good for our environment and for our industry," said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, President and CEO, California Hotel & Lodging Association. "We especially appreciate Assembly Member Kalra's recognition of the many innovative steps hotels have taken to make a more sustainable future."

About the California Hotel & Lodging Association

Established in 1893, the California Hotel & Lodging Association (CHLA) is the largest state lodging industry association in the nation and the leading resource for communicating and protecting the rights and interests of the California lodging industry. Our members represent all segments of the lodging industry, including the California Association of Boutique & Breakfast Inns, which is California's largest association of professional innkeepers and certified bed and breakfast inns. We are a partner state association of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. For more information about CHLA, please visit www.calodging.com.

Contact: Taylor Collison

916.554.2677

SOURCE California Hotel & Lodging Association

Related Links

https://www.calodging.com

