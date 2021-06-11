Chloe Flower Blends Trap Beats, Passionate Piano, Mystique, And Indulgence With Jaw-Dropping New Song & Video "Bohemia" Out Now

Inspired by the 20th anniversary of iconic musical blockbuster Moulin Rouge, the video was filmed at the notoriously exclusive New York City cabaret club, The Box. The scene opens in a cloud of cigar smoke as Wright plays host to a sultry evening with Chloe Flower, the star of the night, ultimately slaying the crowd from the stage with hypnotic beats and seductive piano playing.

With a nod to the Oscar-winning costume design of Moulin Rouge, Chloe Flower stuns the audience in a hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind couture corset by luxury brand with a rebellious twist, The Blondes.

Of "Bohemia", Chloe Flower notes:

"I am used to not fitting in. Growing up, I didn't always fit in with the traditional Asian community and I didn't totally fit in with my mostly white community. In music, my experience was exactly the same - I didn't fit into the classical music scene, but as an instrumentalist, I didn't fit into the pop world either. Rather than conforming, I decided I would embrace my distinctive style, and 'Bohemia' is a perfect example of my new genre, POPSICAL, both visually and musically.

"I wrote 'Bohemia' as the movie score to a mysterious and thrilling story of Bohemians embracing their authentic eccentricity, and I am so happy that my friend Jeffrey joined me in telling their passionate tale."

Broken down into three acts (I. Innocence, II. Suffering and III. Hope), Chloe Flower is a sublime collection composed, produced and recorded in the artist's New York City apartment during the Covid-19 pandemic. The body of work features spoken word from Deepak Chopra and an interpretation of Billie Eilish's chart-topping hit "Bad Guy." Encompassing sweet melodies, hip-hop, and trap beats, Chloe Flower is a modern-day classical sensation, pushing the boundaries with her unique self-created Popsical genre.

Chloe Flower's self-titled debut album is also available for pre-order .

About Chloe Flower

Chloe Flower is the most talked about pianist in the world following a show-stopping performance with Cardi B at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Chloe is an official Steinway Artist, composer, producer, activist, and fashion influencer who began playing piano at the age of two. Chloe Flower proudly celebrates her Asian heritage and culture and is a fierce advocate for women's representation — particularly women of color — in the music industry. Chloe sits on the board of directors for the Liberace Foundation and is a strong voice against human trafficking. She was honored by the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Activism (CAST) and has spoken at the United Nations as a music education ambassador. With her self-created Popsical genre — a blend of pop and classical — Chloe Flower is pushing boundaries and reaching new audiences. She has collaborated with Babyface, Nas, and Swizz Beats along with producers Tommy Brown (Ariana Grande/Meghan Trainor) and Mike WiLL Made-It (Beyonce/Miley Cyrus) to name a few.

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, XXIM Records, and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/.

