Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market worth $2.80 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market by Form (Pellet, Powder), Grade (Injection, Extrusion), Production Process, Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales), Application, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031', The chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) market is projected to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2031 from USD 1.65 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 11.2%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=92207208

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2018-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 1.65 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 2.80 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 11.2%

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market Trends & Insights:

CPVC is now seen as being a very dependable, physically capable, and adaptable material for use in numerous applications because of its balanced physical characteristics and the ability to perform well under different temperature and chemical conditions across multiple industries. As manufacturing methods and product design continue to improve, CPVC's usability and acceptance have grown significantly. The continued interest in CPVC comes as industries and consumers look for more efficient, long-lasting and durable materials. All of these developments, along with its broad-based applications, will continue to drive CPVC as an important construction and industrial material into modern day uses.

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the CPVC market with a share of 46.4% in terms of value in 2025.

By form, the powder segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

By grade, the extrusion grade segment dominated the CPVC market with a share of 70.6% in terms of value in 2025.

By production process, the aqueous suspension method accounted for the largest share in the CPVC market.

By sales channel, the indirect sales segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.5% in the CPVC market.

By application, the plumbing systems segment held the largest share of the CPVC market.

By end-use industry, the residential segment held the largest share of the CPVC market.

The Lubrizol Corporation, Epigral Limited, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, and Shandong Xuye New Material Co., Ltd. are star players in the CPVC market, given their broad industry coverage and strong operational & financial strength.

Shandong Gaoxin Chemical Co., Ltd., VIA Chemical Co., Ltd., Avient Corporation, and Hangzhou Electrochemical Group Co., Ltd. have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their well-developed marketing channels and extensive funding to build their product portfolios.

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market'

395 - Tables

63 - Figures

300 - Pages

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=92207208

The global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) market is witnessing steady growth, driven by its increasing adoption across residential, commercial, and industrial applications due to its superior heat resistance, corrosion resistance, and long service life. CPVC is increasingly preferred over traditional metal and PVC piping systems, supported by rising urbanization, infrastructure development, and growing investments in water supply and sanitation systems, particularly in emerging economies. In addition, the market is shaped by key trends such as the shift toward non-metallic piping solutions and a growing focus on sustainability and regulatory compliance. Manufacturers are investing in advanced technologies to enhance product performance, improve installation efficiency, and develop eco-friendly, lead-free materials. The rising demand for CPVC in fire sprinkler systems, driven by stringent safety standards, along with its expanding use in industrial applications, is further contributing to market growth. Overall, the CPVC market continues to evolve with a strong emphasis on performance, durability, and cost-efficiency.

The powder segment accounted for the largest share in the global CPVC market in 2025.

The powder segment dominates the global CPVC market, primarily due to its widespread use in extrusion processes for manufacturing pipes and fittings. CPVC powder is directly utilized by processors, offering ease of handling in large-scale production and cost advantages compared to other forms. Its consistent quality and suitability for high-volume applications make it the preferred choice among manufacturers. Additionally, strong demand from plumbing, irrigation, and industrial piping systems further supports the dominance of the powder segment. While other forms, such as pellets, are gaining traction, powder continues to lead the market owing to its efficiency and established usage across key applications.

The extrusion grade segment accounted for the largest share in the global CPVC market in 2025.

The extrusion grade segment dominates the global CPVC market, driven by its extensive use in the manufacturing of pipes and tubing for plumbing, irrigation, and industrial applications. This grade offers excellent processability, mechanical strength, and thermal resistance, making it ideal for continuous extrusion processes. Its widespread adoption is supported by the high demand for CPVC pipes in residential and commercial construction, as well as infrastructure development projects. Additionally, extrusion grade ensures consistent product quality and cost efficiency in large-scale production. While other grades, such as injection grade, are gaining traction, extrusion grade continues to lead the market due to its broad application base and established demand.

The aqueous suspension method segment is set to grow at the highest CAGR in the CPVC market during the forecast period.

The aqueous suspension method is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the global CPVC market during the forecast period, driven by its cost-effectiveness and suitability for large-scale production. This process enables uniform chlorination and consistent product quality, making it ideal for high-volume applications such as pipes and fittings. Its ability to deliver stable performance characteristics while maintaining production efficiency further supports its adoption among manufacturers. Additionally, growing demand for CPVC in construction and infrastructure projects is accelerating the use of this method. As a result, the aqueous suspension process is gaining prominence as a preferred production technique in the CPVC market.

The residential segment is set to grow at the highest CAGR in the CPVC market during the forecast period.

The residential end-use industry is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global CPVC market during the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization and increasing housing demand across emerging economies. Rising investments in residential construction, along with government initiatives supporting affordable housing and infrastructure development, are significantly boosting CPVC consumption. The material's durability, corrosion resistance, and suitability for hot and cold-water plumbing systems make it a preferred choice in residential applications. Additionally, growing awareness regarding low-maintenance and long-lasting piping solutions is further supporting its adoption. As a result, the residential segment is emerging as a key growth driver in the CPVC market.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=92207208

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global CPVC market in 2025

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global CPVC market, driven by rapid urbanization, strong construction activity, and increasing infrastructure development across countries such as China and India. The region benefits from rising investments in residential and commercial projects, along with expanding industrialization, which boosts demand for CPVC in plumbing and industrial applications. Additionally, government initiatives focused on water management, sanitation, and affordable housing are further supporting market growth. The presence of a large population base and growing awareness of durable, cost-effective piping solutions also contribute to the region's leading position in the CPVC market.

Key Players

Prominent companies include The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Epigral Limited (India), Shandong Novista Chemicals Co., Ltd (Novista Group) (China), Shandong Pujie Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd. (China), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), KEM ONE (France), DCW Limited (Mumbai), Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd. (China), Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (Japan), Shandong Yada New Material Co., Ltd. (China), Shandong Gaoxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), and Shandong Xuye New Materials Co., Ltd. (China).

Get access to the latest updates on Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Companies and Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

High-performance Polyamides Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Engineering Plastics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Medical Polymer Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Medical Tubing Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Agricultural Films Market - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/5909825/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets