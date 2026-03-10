Chlorine Dioxide Gas Residual Testing Peer-Reviewed Study Published

BRANCHBURG, N.J., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clordisys, headquartered in Branchburg, New Jersey, announces the publication of Chlorine Dioxide Medical Device Sterilization: Residual Toxicity Testing in the Journal of Medical and Biological Engineering.

Clordisys' chlorine dioxide gas is non-carcinogenic, non-explosive, and a United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)–registered sterilant. Chlorine dioxide vacuum pressure sterilizers enable the sterilization of complex device designs within bulk packaging, while also offering a substantial reduction in cycle time and overall process complexity. Devices can be loaded directly into the sterilization chamber, and the complete cycle—including aeration—typically occurs within 4 to 8 hours.

During the sterilization process, chlorine dioxide gas breaks down into benign by-products, chlorite, chlorate, and chloride, which are generally present at non-detectable levels. Publication of this study provides important guidance to manufacturers on validation approaches when utilizing chlorine dioxide gas, particularly with respect to evaluating and managing potential residual levels. Chlorine dioxide provides a much safer approach for a sterilization modality in terms of residuals as compared to alternative modalities such as ethylene oxide.

Clordisys is an FDA-registered contract sterilization provider (registration number 3013115071) and offers both sterilization and validation services. Chlorine dioxide gas sterilization has the potential to significantly advance the medical device industry by expanding manufacturing options and introducing an environmentally friendly sterilization modality to both the medical device and pharmaceutical sectors.

Established in 2001, Clordisys is a New Jersey–based contract sterilization facility and a manufacturer of sterilization equipment and consumables. The company developed its chlorine dioxide technology through Johnson & Johnson, and chlorine dioxide gas has been used to achieve true sterilization of medical devices for more than 25 years.

SOURCE ClorDiSys Solutions Inc