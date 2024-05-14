Chlorine Market size is set to grow by USD 7442.74 mn from 2024-2028, growing use of chlorine in pharmaceutical industry to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chlorine market size is estimated to grow by USD 7442.74 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.77% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chlorine Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (EDC/PVC, Organic chemicals, Isocyanates, Chlorinated intermediates, and Others), End-user (Water treatment, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Banner Chemicals Ltd., BASF SE, Covestro AG, ERCO Worldwide, Ercros SA, Formosa Plastics Corp., Hanwha Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kemira Oyj, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tosoh Corp., Vizag Chemical International, Vynova Beek BV, Westlake Corp., and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global chlorine market is experiencing significant growth due to increased M&A activity. Strategic and private equity buyers are capitalizing on robust corporate balance sheets, favorable financing, and high valuations. Notable transactions include INEOS Enterprises' acquisition of ASHTA Chemicals in October 2022. Key sectors driving this market include sodium chloride, electronegative ions, oxidizing agents, chlorinated aromatics, agricultural chemicals, wastewater treatment projects, bleaches, disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, and water disinfectants, among others, such as isocyanates, epoxy resin, paper and pulp, agriculture, textile, high cholesterol, chlorine, chloromethanes, isocyanates & oxygenates, solvents, water treatment, chemicals, pulp & paper, plastics, antibiotic-resistant bacteria, waterborne diseases, rising water consumption, PVC production, packaging films, and pesticides.

Market Challenges

The global transportation of hazardous chemicals, including chlorine, faces significant challenges due to the expansion of the chemical industry. Key concerns include the absence of adequately trained personnel, insufficient awareness of emerging trends, and the risk of pilferage. Chlorine is a critical component in various industries such as herbicides, agrochemicals, bleaching agents, and disinfection bleaching. Its applications extend to metal separation, inorganic chemicals, and the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), ethylene dichloride (EDC), and other organic chemicals. However, the safety and quality of chlorine shipments are threatened by pilferage, which can lead to the substitution of expensive chemicals with cheaper alternatives, compromising raw material quality and potentially impacting human health through chronic diseases, respiratory infections, and non-communicable diseases.

Segment Overview

This chlorine market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 EDC/PVC

1.2 Organic chemicals

1.3 Isocyanates

1.4 Chlorinated intermediates

1.5 Others End-user 2.1 Water treatment

2.2 Pharmaceutical

2.3 Chemical

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 EDC/PVC- The chlorine market encompasses a wide range of applications, including herbicides and agrochemicals, where chlorine is used as an active ingredient or as a precursor in the production of pesticides. In the realm of bleaching agents, chlorine plays a crucial role in the pulp and paper industry, as well as in textiles and water treatment. Chlorine is also indispensable in cleaning products, where it serves as a disinfectant and a sanitizer. In the electronics manufacturing sector, chlorine is employed as bonding components and protecting sensitive parts from moisture and corrosion. Chlorine-based compounds, such as polyurethane, foams, adhesives, sealants, and coatings, are extensively used in various industries, including construction, automotive, and furniture. Moreover, chlorine is a vital component in the production of organic chemicals, such as ethylene dichloride (EDC) and vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), which are essential raw materials for the manufacture of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The agrochemical industries and the PVC market, in turn, drive the demand for chlorine. Chlorine is also used as an oxygenate in the production of organic compounds, such as alcohols, ethers, and ketones, which are employed as fuel additives and chemical intermediates. Brine electrolysis is another significant application of chlorine, which is used to produce hydroxyl groups, methane, methyl chloride, and methanol. Despite its numerous benefits, the use of chlorine is associated with potential health risks, including chronic diseases, respiratory infections, and gastrointestinal disorders. Therefore, stringent regulations govern its production, transportation, and consumption. The chlorine market is subject to various market dynamics, including product deliveries, consumption patterns, and raw material prices.

Research Analysis

The Chlorine market encompasses the production, distribution, and application of this essential inorganic chemical. Chlorine is a highly electronegative element and an oxidizing agent, widely used in various industries. In the Pulp & Paper sector, Chlorine plays a crucial role in the bleaching process, enhancing the whiteness and brightness of paper products. In the Plastics industry, Chlorine derivatives like Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) are integral components. Chloromethanes, Isocyanates & Oxygenates, and Solvents are other significant applications. Chlorine is also employed in Water Treatment for disinfection and metal separation. Inorganic and organic chemicals, Agrochemicals, and Pharmaceutical manufacturing industries utilize Chlorine for diverse purposes. Chlorinated aromatics and Agricultural chemicals are essential by-products. Brine Electrolysis is a key process in Chlorine production, yielding Sodium Chloride as a co-product. Chlorine's applications extend to Wastewater treatment projects, addressing chronic diseases and environmental concerns.

Market Research Overview

The Chlorine Market encompasses the production, consumption, and trade of this essential chemical. Chlorine is a vital commodity used in various industries such as water treatment, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Chlorine production involves the electrolysis of sodium chloride or brine. Chlorine treatments are used to disinfect water and swimming pools, making them safe and hygienic. Chloroforms are organic compounds derived from chlorine, used as solvents and refrigerants. Chromates and phosphates are inorganic compounds of chlorine, used as pigments and coating agents. Chlorine demand is driven by its wide application in different sectors. Producers and consumers of chlorine include PVC, pulp and paper, and water treatment industries. The global chlorine market is expected to grow due to increasing demand for water treatment and disinfection, as well as the expansion of the PVC industry. Chlorine is a versatile chemical, with applications ranging from agriculture to pharmaceuticals, making it an indispensable component of numerous industries.

