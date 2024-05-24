Packaging Machinery Market size is set to grow by USD 15.5 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing need for packaging machinery across different industries to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaging machinery market size is estimated to grow by USD 15.5 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 5.36% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaging Machinery Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Chemicals, and Others), Product (FFS machines, Labeling and coding machines, Closing and sealing machines, Wrapping and bundling machines, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Aetnagroup S.p.A, B and H Packaging Ltd., Barry Wehmiller Group Inc., Coesia SpA, Douglas Machine Inc., Duravant LLC, FUJI MACHINERY Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, Langley Holdings Plc, Maillis International SA, Pro Mach Inc., Rovema GmbH, SACMI Group, SIG Group AG, Syntegon Technology GmbH, Tetra Laval SA, CKD Corp., KHS Group, and Krones AG

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Packaging machinery markets witness significant growth as pneumatic technology integration enhances safety and functionality. Reliable, compact, and cost-effective, pneumatics powers high-speed movements in canning, container cleaning, bagging, unpacking, lidding, inspection, check weighing, shrink film, heat sealing, case forming, encoding, depalletizing, and packaging robots.

In the retail sector, pneumatics drives the operation of retail products filling machines, cartoning machines, labeling machines, and wrapping machines. The pharmaceutical industry, including biopharmaceuticals, benefits from pneumatic technology in therapy areas such as oncology, respiratory, anti-virals, autoimmune diseases, and immunosuppressants. Shelf-life and refurbished machines also leverage pneumatic technology for reliable performance.

Market Challenges

Packaging machinery manufacturers face the challenge of adhering to numerous regulations set by regulatory bodies and government agencies for their equipment to be used in packaging operations. Compliance with these standards, such as those established by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and the Institute of Packaging (IOP), necessitates additional effort.

This involves ensuring the quality and safety of packaging produced by the machinery meets the BRC/IOP Global Standards for Packaging and Packaging Materials. Key aspects include food labeling, automated labeling machines, aseptic fill-finish operations, sterility, hydrogen peroxide, cleanroom facilities, lyophilizing, and various packaging processes like forming, filling, sealing, wrapping, and cleaning. Additionally, machinery must comply with regulations for raw materials, case handling, packing, bottling, palletizing, and lean packaging operations.

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Food

1.2 Beverage

1.3 Pharmaceutical

1.4 Chemicals

1.5 Others Product 2.1 FFS machines

2.2 Labeling and coding machines

2.3 Closing and sealing machines

2.4 Wrapping and bundling machines

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Food- The global packaging machinery market is significantly influenced by the food segment, which is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period. The surge in packaged food sales worldwide is driving the demand for packaging solutions. Factors such as evolving lifestyles and food habits are fueling the growth of the packaged food industry. Food manufacturers are opting for rigid packaging solutions that appeal to consumers and offer protection during transportation.

The demand for canned food products, known for their extended shelf-life, is another major factor propelling the food packaging segment. In the realm of food packaging machinery, various processes are crucial, including food labeling, automated labeling machines, aseptic fill-finish operations, sterility, and hydrogen peroxide treatment. Cleanroom facilities, lyophilizing, and labeling operations are also integral to the segment. Secondary packaging, general packaging, and sealing pressures are other essential aspects.

The market encompasses packaging machinery for various applications, such as bottling lines, cartoning, closing, filling & dosing, decorating & coding, wrapping & bundling, and inspection machines. Additionally, the market caters to household items, including potable water, juices, industrial grease, soaps, lotions, stews, soups, freezer gels, forming, filling, sealing, wrapping, cleaning, sorting, counting, and accumulating. Raw materials used in packaging machinery production are also a significant consideration. The market includes various machine types, such as palletizing machines, lean packaging operations, and inspection machines.

Research Analysis

The Packaging Machinery Market encompasses a range of automated equipment designed for various therapy areas, including Oncology and Respiratory. This market caters to diverse packaging needs, offering solutions for filling, case handling, packing, bottling, labeling, wrapping, palletizing, and more.

Advanced packaging machinery is employed for Canning, Container cleaning, Forming, Bagging, Unpacking, Sealing, and Lidding processes. These systems ensure a reliable packing line, enhancing productivity and efficiency in the manufacturing sector. The global Packaging Machinery Market continues to evolve, driven by advancements in technology and increasing demand for automated solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Packaging Machinery Market encompasses various types of machinery used for packaging products in industries. These include automate packaging systems, labeling machines, palletizing systems, and wrapping machines, among others. The market is driven by the increasing demand for automated packaging solutions in various sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods.

The use of advanced technologies like robotics and IoT in packaging machinery is also fueling market growth. Additionally, the growing trend towards sustainable packaging is leading to the development of eco-friendly packaging solutions. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to these factors.

