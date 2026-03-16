Chlorophyll Water Awarded 2026 Top Trending Brand by Spate Market Research at Natural Products Expo West

Chosen from thousands of brands tracked by Spate's Popularity Index, Chlorophyll Water was recognized at Expo West as consumer demand for clean, green, and sustainable hydration continues to surge.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chlorophyll Water was named Spate Market Research's 2026 Top Trending Brand at Natural Products Expo West, selected from thousands of brands tracked through Spate's Popularity Index. The recognition highlights growing consumer demand for clean, green and sustainable hydration, while reinforcing Chlorophyll Water's emergence as a leader in the functional beverage space.

As America's first bottled water in the U.S. to pass strict Clean Label Project Certification, Chlorophyll Water is made with ultra-purified water, chlorophyll and plant-based vitamins. Spate recognized the brand for its standout year-over-year growth across major digital and social platforms, including +229% growth on TikTok, +62.9% growth in Google Search, and +70% growth in Instagram posts. The firm also pointed to the brand's "naturally vibrant color and wellness halo" as an important driver of its continued popularity among health-conscious consumers.

According to Spate, Chlorophyll Water's strongest consumer associations include natural detox, energy boost and stamina support, and functional hydration as a caffeine alternative with wellness benefits. Founder Matt Levine said the recognition reflects what the brand has already been experiencing in the market. "Chlorophyll Water is evolving beyond an emerging wellness product and becoming an everyday hydration choice for consumers seeking Clean Label transparency and enhanced hydration."

Spate reinforced that momentum in its own comments on the brand's rapid rise. "At Spate, we look for brands that consumers are searching for, talking about, and engaging with across every platform, and Chlorophyll Water checks every box," said Alyssa Atkinson, Category Insights Manager, Wellness & F&B at Spate Market Research. "With 229% year-over-year growth on TikTok and strong momentum across Google Search and Instagram, Chlorophyll Water has clearly captured the cultural moment. Cross-platform growth is the hallmark of a truly credible trend and this brand is a standout example."

The 2026 recognition builds on Spate's 2025 report, The Chlorophyll Water Phenomenon: From Detox Hype to Energy-Driven Hydration, which identified Chlorophyll Water as one of the fastest-growing wellness movements in the market. That report found chlorophyll ranked among the Top 10 in significant growth in the U.S. Popularity Index, was a Top 10 ingredient by increase in Google Search and was the only ingredient to rank in both categories. As consumers increasingly seek transparency, functionality, and cleaner ingredients, Chlorophyll Water remains at the forefront of a category it helped define.

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