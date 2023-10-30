Chlorophyll Water® Launches Bottles Made from 100% Recycled Plastic

News provided by

Chlorophyll Water

30 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chlorophyll Water®, the first bottled water in the United States to pass the strict Clean Label Project certification requirements has transitioned to bottles made from 100% recycled plastic (rPET) with CleanFlake technology.

Continue Reading
Join the Plant-Powered Movement at ChlorophyllWater.com.
Join the Plant-Powered Movement at ChlorophyllWater.com.
Follow Chlorophyll Water on Social Media at @ChlorophyllWater.com.
Follow Chlorophyll Water on Social Media at @ChlorophyllWater.com.

These 100% rPET bottles are crafted from food-grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The plastic is recycled as per the technologies approved by the US FDA and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for food-grade recycled material and repurposed into new PET bottles, reducing the need for virgin plastic for producing PET Bottles.

"As a brand, Chlorophyll Water® is committed to sustainability and implementation of new ideas and technology which can improve the impact that packaging has on our environment," explains founder Matt Levine, "in utilizing bottles made from 100% recycled plastic, our intention is to make a meaningful environmental impact – addressing the plastic waste challenge, minimizing our use of virgin, fossil-fuel based packaging." 

The transition to rPET not only reduces plastic waste, but also can reduce CO2 emissions in the process, with some studies showing that rPET can result in up to a 79% reduction in carbon emissions when compared to new material.

To accompany their bottle made from 100% recycled plastic, Chlorophyll Water® selected Avery Dennison's CleanFlake label technology as their label to help improve the yield of high-quality, food grade PET in the recycling process. CleanFlake technology is built on a water-based adhesive technology that separates cleanly from PET during the caustic wash stage of the recycling process. No adhesive residue remains on the plastic, meaning it can be processed into clean, high quality, recycled PET flakes. CleanFlake technology ensures that Chlorophyll Water's labels cleanly separate during the recycling process increasing the yields of pure PET flakes.

Recognized by the Green Business Bureau as "Good for the Mind, the Body, and the Planet," Chlorophyll Water® is a plant-powered purified water enhanced by nature with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life. It is carbon-filtered using triple filtration and is UV-treated for the highest level of purity. Chlorophyll Water® is a refreshing introduction to the many benefits of chlorophyll, and each bottle is fortified with the added benefits of vitamins A, B12, C, D for enhanced hydration.

Beyond the packaging, Chlorophyll Water® recently became the first bottled water in the United States to pass and receive the honor of Clean Label Project Certification with independent, third-party testing of over 90+ potential industrial environmental contaminants, demonstrates their meticulous purification process, commitment to quality ingredients and mountain spring water source.

"Consumers are increasingly concerned about the beverages they put into their bodies and the food they provide for themselves and their families," said Jaclyn Bowen MPH, MS food safety and quality systems engineer and executive director of Clean Label Project. "Being Clean Label Project's first bottled water in the United States to receive certification demonstrates Chlorophyll Water's commitment to ingredient quality and their purification standards."

The Clean Label Project is a national nonprofit with the mission to bring truth and transparency to consumer product labeling and consumer product safety issues – heavy metals, pesticide residues and plasticizers, other chemicals of concern and truth in labeling.

Featured in publications ranging from Vogue to Women's Health, Chlorophyll Water® is available at ChlorophyllWater.com, on Amazon.com/ChlorophyllWater, and sold nationwide at select retailers including Alo Yoga, Bristol Farms, Central Market, Earth Fare, Erewhon, Giant, Gourmet Garage, Lazy Acres, Meijer, Mother's Market, Pura Vida, Pure Barre, Sprouts, Urban Outfitters and Whole Foods Market.

For more information, visit ChlorophyllWater.com, follow Chlorophyll Water® on social media at @ChlorophyllWater (Instagram) and @ChlorophyllWater (TikTok).

Media Contact:
Chlorophyll Water
833-245-7495
[email protected] 

SOURCE Chlorophyll Water

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.