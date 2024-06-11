Chlorophyll Water Recovers Ocean-Bound Plastic

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chlorophyll Water®, the first bottled water in the U.S. to achieve and pass the stringent Clean Label Project certification (tested for heavy metals, pesticide residues, plasticizers) is committed to tackling plastic pollution.

Through a new partnership with rePurpose Global, the sale of each bottle of Chlorophyll Water leads to the recovery of the equivalent of one ocean-bound plastic bottle. This ocean-bound plastic is then recycled, reducing the need for virgin plastic in the market.

For more information https://chlorophyllwater.com/ Follow Chlorophyll Water on social media at @ChlorophyllWater

Chlorophyll Water bottles are made from 100% recycled plastic and utilize CleanFlake label technology, demonstrating the company's dedication to minimizing plastic waste.

rePurpose Global, a leading Plastic Action Platform has recovered over 25 million kilograms of plastic waste from the environment to date, protecting vulnerable coastal regions across the Americas, Africa, and Asia.

Matt Levine, founder of Chlorophyll Water states, "Chlorophyll Water is committed to sustainability and using technology to lessen packaging's environmental impact. By originally launching with landfill biodegradable bottles, and recently transitioning to 100% recycled plastic bottles, we aim to significantly impact the plastic waste issue and reduce the use of virgin, fossil-fuel-based packaging. Our partnership with rePurpose Global further supports this progressive mission by preventing ocean plastic pollution with every bottle of Chlorophyll Water sold."

The company also uses Avery Dennison's CleanFlake technology for their labels, enhancing the recyclability of PET by ensuring labels separate cleanly during recycling, resulting in high-quality PET flakes.

Chlorophyll Water has been recognized by the Green Business Bureau as "Good for the Mind, the Body, and the Planet." The water is enriched with chlorophyll, the green pigment in plants, and sourced from purified mountain spring water.

As the first bottled water in the U.S. to pass the strict Clean Label Project Certification, Chlorophyll Water underscores its commitment to quality and safety through rigorous third-party testing for over 90 potential environmental contaminants, including heavy metals, pesticide residues, plasticizers (like BPA, BPS, and phthalates), and various other chemicals of concern.

Jaclyn Bowen, MPH, MS, executive director of the Clean Label Project, notes, "Chlorophyll Water's certification underscores their commitment to ingredient quality and purification standards, addressing consumer concerns about product safety."

Featured in publications ranging from Vogue to Women's Health, Chlorophyll Water is available nationwide at retailers such as Alo Yoga, Bristol Farms, Earth Fare Erewhon, Lazy Acres, Meijer, Mother's Market, Pura Vida, Sprouts Farmers Market, Urban Outfitters and regionally at Whole Foods Market, among others.

Dr. Kelly Bay, a functional medicine practitioner, explains that she's a "big fan of Chlorophyll Water," stressing, "Chlorophyll is a powerful antioxidant and has a wide variety of benefits. Consuming chlorophyll on a regular basis can…aid your body in eliminating toxins. It is a natural anti-inflammatory, which can help reduce chronic inflammatory problems like arthritis. This is why I've always been a big fan of Chlorophyll Water, especially if you don't consume as many leafy greens as you should."

Chlorophyll Water has emerged as a frontrunner in championing both consumer-friendly clean labeling and innovative packaging for a more sustainable planet. Brands dedicated to cleaner labels and forward-thinking packaging, such as Chlorophyll Water, are at the forefront of efforts to promote a healthier, more environmentally friendly world. Through each purchase of Chlorophyll Water's bottles crafted from 100% recycled plastic, an equivalent volume of ocean-bound plastic is reclaimed. This unwavering dedication sets a compelling precedent, paving the way for a brighter tomorrow and making a substantial impact in combating plastic pollution. To learn more, visit repurpose.global.

For more information, visit ChlorophyllWater.com or find them on Amazon.com/ChlorophyllWater and social media at @ChlorophyllWater.

Contact:

Chlorophyll Water

8332457495

[email protected]

SOURCE Chlorophyll Water