Chlorophyll Water® to Exhibit at Their First Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chlorophyll Water® , the first-ever bottled water in the USA to pass and receive Clean Label Project Certification make their Natural Products Expo West tradeshow show debut on March 9-11 in Anaheim at the Anaheim Convention Center [Booth 5020 – Hall E].

Natural Products Expo West is the largest natural, organic and healthy products event in the United States.

Since launching retail in 2020, Chlorophyll Water®, recipient of Nielsen IQ "A" Brand Score has been featured in publications ranging from the New York Times to Women's Health, while becoming the 11th fastest growing beverage brand in value-add water [Industry Insights], and sold nationwide in retailers such as Alo Yoga, Urban Outfitters, Erewhon Market, Whole Foods Market, Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres, Pura Vida, Earth Origins, GNC, Mother's Market, Pure Greens, Equinox, Central Market and Sprouts Farmers Market.

Chlorophyll Water® is a plant-powered purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life.

Recognized by the Green Business Bureau as "Good for the Mind, the Body & the Planet," Chlorophyll Water® is bottled at the mountain source, a preserved natural resource protected from all of the elements by a 1,500-acre forest. Each bottle of Chlorophyll Water® is then fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D for enhanced nutrition.

Health practitioners, nutritionists and yoga teachers have long been advocates of the many benefits of chlorophyll, but this past year, Chlorophyll Water® has also gained mainstream popularity on social media with the #chlorophyll hashtags and #chlorophyllwater amassing over 1 billion mentions on Instagram and TikTok, with many social media users raving about the benefits of chlorophyll and sharing their personal results of drinking liquid chlorophyll and Chlorophyll Water® - everything from anti-aging to clearing up acne, glowing and healthy skin, speeding up metabolism, immune boosting properties, weight loss, detoxification, and boosting energy!

With the surge in consumer demand, "…after influencers raved about the health properties of Chlorophyll Water, the brand quickly sold out…the small company's product has been flying off of shelves," according to MSN Money in an article entitled "Can't Find the Chlorophyll Water."

With the popularity, Better Homes & Gardens has declared Chlorophyll Water "The Latest Green Nutritional Trend Taking Over Grocery Stores," calling it "one of the latest trends for improving health…the research that's available does suggest the health benefits of chlorophyll include antioxidant activity, gut-health promotion, and anti-inflammation effects."

Eat This, Not That!, a website dedicated to health and wellness named chlorophyll one of the top 5 "Trendiest Supplements You'll Be Seeing Everywhere in 2023" while the annual Pinterest Predicts Report, a report the company releases annually to highlight their predictions for the coming year based on searches from their site, interest in chlorophyll continues to trend up-naming "chlorophyll" one of their top 27 trends of 2023. Specifically, this means that that search for "benefits of chlorophyll water" is up 35% on Pinterest searches for their 400 million users worldwide.

Chlorophyll Water® has been featured in the pages of Vogue Magazine as a fashionable hydrating prop with supermodel Kaia Gerber, with Vogue stating chlorophyll "truly is a powerhouse ingredient, worthy of its enduring appeal" and adding that it contributes to "overall good health (and all the good things that come with it, including radiant skin)." While chlorophyll has become part of the daily health routines for celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon. Kourtney Kardashian, on her Poosh website, in an article entitled "The Tonics and Supplements I Use Daily," says drinking Chlorophyll Water® makes Kardashian feel like she's "multitasking by staying hydrated while also getting important nutrients" her body needs.

Registered Dietician Allie Gregg explains, "There are so many amazing benefits to drinking Chlorophyll Water®! It helps your liver function which improves detoxification, fights carcinogens, increases energy, helps to balance hormones, aids in weight loss and also fights cravings, reduces inflammation, increases and refreshes your body's red blood cells, [works as a] natural internal deodorizer, and promotes anti-aging and glowing skin."

