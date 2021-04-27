Chlorophyll Water Trending on TikTok

Chlorophyll Water® is a plant-powered purified water enhanced by nature with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life. It is carbon-filtered, using triple filtration, and is UV-treated for the highest level of purity. Chlorophyll Water is a refreshing introduction to the many benefits of chlorophyll and is fortified with the added benefits of vitamins A, B12, C, and D for enhanced hydration. Recognized by the Green Business Bureau as "Good for the Mind, the Body, and the Planet," Chlorophyll Water is bottled in landfill biodegradable, BPA-free, non-toxic, 100% recyclable bottles with CleanFlake label technology.

With over 264 million hashtags being amassed on TikTok celebrating their personal results from consuming liquid chlorophyll, chlorophyll drops and drinking Chlorophyll Water®, the press and media have been exploring the potential benefits of chlorophyll this past week.

Allie Gregg, a registered dietician explains that, "There are so many amazing benefits to drinking Chlorophyll Water! It helps your liver function, which improves detoxification, fights carcinogens, increases energy, helps to balance hormones, aids in weight loss, and also fights cravings. [It also] reduces inflammation, increases and refreshes your body's red blood cells, [works as a] natural internal deodorizer, and promotes anti-aging [properties] and glowing skin."

Lisa Richards, author of The Candida Diet, explains that, "Chlorophyll Water is an impressive new way to take chlorophyll, and it is effective in protecting against free radicals and simultaneously helping to reduce body weight…and improve our red blood cells. All of this, and more, is a by-product of chlorophyll's antioxidant activity."

Dr. Eugene Charles, author of Journey to Healing notes that, "Chlorophyll is responsible-in a way-for all life on Earth. It is the 'blood' of plants and has blood-building properties for our [own] red blood cells. Dr. Charles explains that, "One of the best things you can do" is drink Chlorophyll Water, "it is a powerful detoxifying, healing and energizing tonic."

Dr. Kelly Bay, a functional medicine practitioner based out of New York City, explains to NBC that she's a "big fan of Chlorophyll Water®," stressing that, "Chlorophyll is a powerful antioxidant and has a wide variety of benefits. Consuming chlorophyll on a regular basis can…aid your body in eliminating toxins. It is a natural anti-inflammatory, which can help reduce chronic inflammatory problems like arthritis. This is why I've always been a big fan of Chlorophyll Water, especially if you don't consume as many leafy greens as you should."

The popular nutrition website, Very Well Health, further touts chlorophyll's antioxidant properties in an article entitled "What Is Chlorophyll?," stating "In addition to playing an important part in keeping plants and vegetables healthy, chlorophyll has reported health benefits in humans, too. It is considered a natural source of antioxidants."

In Glamour's "Everyone Is Drinking Liquid Chlorophyll on TikTok" article, Glamour applauds chlorophyll's antioxidant properties as well: "Chlorophyll is packed with antioxidants, which work as anti-inflammatory agents inside the body."

In another featured article on Glamour's website, entitled "Drinking Liquid Chlorophyll Gave Me the Best Skin of My Life," the journalist, Perrie Samotin, discovered benefits within about a week, stating that she "started to notice some changes, particularly with [her] energy levels and, yep, [her] skin."

Samotin continues to explain that, "According to Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of Cosmetic & Clinical Research in Dermatology at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital, there's been some data to suggest that liquid chlorophyll promotes red blood cell production, which means it also may help promote oxygen delivery to your tissues."

Eat This, Not That, a website dedicated to healthy choices, discusses TikTok's obsession with the benefits of chlorophyll to its readers, "The One Thing Everyone's Adding to Their Water Right Now, Say Experts," describing that "chlorophyll is… loaded with antioxidants" that can "help fight disease," "help detox your liver," "help aid in weight loss," and "can improve your red blood cells." Dr. Josh Axe tells the wellness website that "chlorophyll is best known for its ability to block carcinogens within the body by binding to them in the digestive tract."

"How Chlorophyll Keeps Your Skin Clear & Glowing" on Zoe Report goes into great detail on the benefits of chlorophyll for skincare. "Chlorophyll can certainly help when thinking of ways to keep your skin looking younger and healthier in a more natural way," Dr. Devika Icecreamwala, a board-certified dermatologist, confirms to Zoe Report.

Spartan Race, a popular website dedicated to fitness enthusiasts, included an article entitled "Can Drinking Chlorophyll Enhance Your Performance" that goes into great detail on the potential benefits of chlorophyll. Keith Kantor, Ph.D., a nutritionist and dietician, tells Spartan, "Chlorophyll water suppresses appetite, aids in weight loss, decreases spikes in insulin (which lessens cravings), helps with skin healing, helps in detoxifying the blood…increases energy, helps in eliminating odors [works] as a natural deodorant), and helps in boosting the immune system."

In an article entitled "Chlorophyll: The Plant-Based Superfood with Major Skin Benefits" on Spotlyte by Allergan, they lauded Chlorophyll Water®, stating: "This enhanced water will deliver your daily anti-aging dose of chlorophyll with every sip."

Clearly, liquid chlorophyll and Chlorophyll Water® are making headlines and will likely continue to do so as more personal stories about consuming the plant superfood come forward, alongside specialists as they explore the potential benefits of chlorophyll.

