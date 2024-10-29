Chobani and La Colombe Make Spirits Bright this Holiday Season with Festive Flavors

Limited-edition holiday portfolio features NEW Apple Pie Creamer and returning fan-favorites

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2024 PRNewswire/ -- Chobani, a next generation food and beverage company known for its Greek Yogurt, and La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster, are bringing the holiday cheer by unveiling their seasonal lineup. The holiday assortment includes the new Chobani® Apple Pie Dairy Coffee Creamer– a delicately spiced dairy creamer made from farm-fresh milk that delivers the taste of the holiday season to your morning coffee – along with classic seasonal flavors fans can reach for again and again.

According to Chobani research1, fans declared apple pie as the top flavor they wished to see on shelves this cozy season. People can now experience the nostalgic flavors of warm apples and cinnamon in this delicious coffee creamer. Chobani® Apple Pie Dairy Coffee Creamer is available now at a suggested retail price of $5.59 per 24 fl oz bottle at retailers nationwide.

"Seasonal flavors provide a fun forum for us to try new and exciting flavors, especially around holidays," said Niel Sandfort, Chief Innovation Officer at Chobani. "During the colder months, consumers tend to reach for warming, dessert-inspired flavors, which is why we're launching our first Apple Pie coffee creamer this year. Made with real cream and only natural ingredients, there's no better complement to a hot cup of coffee on a cold winter morning. In addition to coffee creamer, we are bringing back some of our most popular flavor profiles from last year like Holiday Nog in both Oatmilk and Greek Yogurt formats."

Chobani and La Colombe fans alike will also be pleased to see returning seasonal yogurts, oatmilk, and ready-to-drink Draft Latte® beverages on shelves now through the holidays, including:

Chobani® Greek Yogurt Spiced Holiday Nog ($1.59) : A creamy holiday Greek Yogurt with notes of warming spices. Try baking, blending, or mixing with it to add a festive flavor and a protein-kick to any recipe. Visit Chobani.com/recipes for more ways to cook with Chobani® Greek Yogurt.

A creamy holiday Greek Yogurt with notes of warming spices. Try baking, blending, or mixing with it to add a festive flavor and a protein-kick to any recipe. Visit Chobani.com/recipes for more ways to cook with Chobani® Greek Yogurt. Chobani® Flip® Peppermint Perfection ($1.79) : Enjoy dark chocolate cookies, peppermint chunks and pieces of dark chocolate – the perfect mix-ins to bring the holiday cheer – combined with Vanilla Lowfat Greek Yogurt.

Enjoy dark chocolate cookies, peppermint chunks and pieces of dark chocolate – the perfect mix-ins to bring the holiday cheer – combined with Vanilla Lowfat Greek Yogurt. Chobani® Oatmilk Oat Nog ($4.29) : This creamy and delicious holiday drink is made with the goodness of gluten-free oats and adds the perfect touch of spice to your drink of choice, festive recipes, or delicious on its own!

This creamy and delicious holiday drink is made with the goodness of gluten-free oats and adds the perfect touch of spice to your drink of choice, festive recipes, or delicious on its own! Chobani® Peppermint Mocha Dairy Coffee Creamer ($5.59) : Available year-round, rich chocolate flavors meet sweet mint to brighten any cup of coffee or hot cocoa.

Available year-round, rich chocolate flavors meet sweet mint to brighten any cup of coffee or hot cocoa. La Colombe® Peppermint Mocha Draft Latte® 9 and 11oz (starting at $3.29 ): Cafe-quality frothy and creamy peppermint mocha draft latte made with real cocoa.

Additionally, this holiday season, all 32 La Colombe cafe locations will offer Oat Nog Draft Latte® on tap, combining Chobani's creamy and delicious Oat Nog Oatmilk with La Colombe's signature velvety smooth draft latte. Cafe guests can also opt for Oat Nog to be used in their iced or hot lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, or other favorite drinks.

For more information about all Chobani and La Colombe products and seasonal recipes, please visit http://www.chobani.com and http://www.lacolombe.com.

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The Company manufactures yogurt, oat milk, and creamers – Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives. Following the 2023 acquisition of La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster with a shared commitment to quality, craftmanship and impact, the Company began selling cold-pressed espresso and lattes on tap at 32 cafes, as well as Ready to Drink (RTD) coffee beverages at retail.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. Chobani manufactures its products in New York, Idaho, Michigan and Australia, and its products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets.

For more information, please visit www.chobani.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About La Colombe

La Colombe is a leading coffee roaster in pursuit of excellent coffee for all since its inception in 1994. Through ethical trade with growers, advocating for equity, and empowering their communities, La Colombe continues to be a pioneer and raises the standards for outstanding quality coffee. The brand is known for providing beloved signature blends, exceptional single-origin coffees, and the world's first-ever textured canned cold latte. La Colombe operates 32 cafés across Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, and Washington, D.C. La Colombe's celebrated coffees are also available in cafés, hotels, restaurants and retailers worldwide.

For more information on La Colombe, visit www.lacolombe.com or follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok.

Source: (1) Dairy & Non-Dairy Creamer Seasonal Research; N = 2410 Chobani Creamer Acceptors; August 2023. Source: Qualtrics

