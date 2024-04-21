Chobani Australia Welcomes Scott Hadley as Managing Director

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., April 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani, a next generation food and beverage company known for its high-quality products – from yogurt and creamers to oat milk and coffee -- and Australia's number one yogurt brand, is excited to announce the appointment of Scott Hadley as Managing Director – Australia/New Zealand. Joining Chobani's global Executive Leadership Team, effective today, Hadley will report to Kevin Burns, Chobani President and Chief Operating Officer.

Scott Hadley

Hadley brings more than 25 years of experience building premium brands, developing high-performing teams, and driving success in dynamic business landscapes.

"Chobani Australia has always held a special place in my heart" said Hamdi Ulukaya, Chobani Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Since entering the market in 2011, the team has accomplished the impossible -- we have built an Australian brand based on our Chobani values and we are now widely known for delivering food that is delicious, natural, and nutritious. At the same time, we have created new standards and expectations for what good food can be for Australians. As we thought about the leader we needed, it's clear Scott is the natural choice to lead the team in this next phase of our journey. He is proven and inspirational. He shares our passion for innovation, positively impacting humanity, and he believes deeply that food can and should be a force for good. We are thrilled to welcome Scott into the Chobani family."

Hadley added: "With innovative products, a passionate team, and a founding belief that business can be a force for good, Chobani is a company I've always admired. The Australian team has built an incredible organisation and culture and I'm looking forward to building on these great foundations and continuing to disrupt the industry and drive this business and category forward."

Prior to joining Chobani, Hadley was CEO at TasFoods, an ASX-listed diversified food and beverage business. Previously he held senior roles at Asahi Beverages, TT-Line Company, Fosters Group, GlaxoSmithKline and Cadbury Schweppes.

Hadley is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, holds an Executive MBA from Australian Graduate School of Management, is a Certified Practising Accountant and has completed the Senior Executive Program at London Business School.

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The Company manufactures yogurt, oat milk, and creamers – Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives. Following the 2023 acquisition of La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster with a shared commitment to quality, craftmanship and impact, the Company began selling cold-pressed espresso and lattes on tap at 32 cafes, as well as Ready to Drink (RTD) coffee beverages at retail.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. Chobani manufactures its products in New York, Idaho, Michigan and Australia, and its products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets.

For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and www.lacolombe.com, or follow us on Facebook.

SOURCE Chobani, LLC