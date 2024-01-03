Chobani Dreams Up a New Way to Treat Yourself with Launch of Chobani® Creations® Greek Yogurt

Available in six dessert-inspired flavors and packed with all the nutritional benefits of Greek Yogurt, Chobani® Creations® provide a wholesome, sweet escape

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani, a next generation food and beverage company originally known for its Greek Yogurt, today introduced Chobani® Creations® Greek Yogurt, a wholesome, dessert-inspired snack in six flavors, including Mocha Tiramisu, Apple Pie à la Mode, Cherry Cheesecake, Orange Cream Pop, Bananas Foster and Caramel Sundae.

With many people kicking off the new year with a focus on personal care, Chobani® Creations® offer a luxurious experience that is both delicious and nutritious. Chobani® Creations® are perfect as an afternoon pick-me-up or for those well-deserved "me moments" at the end of a long day.

"By pairing our natural, nutrient-dense Greek Yogurt with dessert-inspired flavors, we're stretching yogurt beyond the breakfast occasion," says Niel Sandfort, Chief Innovation Officer at Chobani. "These flavor profiles, whether they be nostalgic like orange cream pop or decadent like mocha tiramisu, hit the spot in terms of food memory, sensory, and satisfaction. With Chobani Creations, we're giving consumers a permissible, indulgent moment."

Like all Chobani products, Chobani® Creations® are made without artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. Chobani® Creations® are an excellent source of protein, a good source of calcium and contain billions of probiotics and nine essential amino acids. Each 5.3oz cup comes in clear packaging to show off the thoughtfully paired layers of rich, creamy Greek Yogurt and real fruit.

Chobani® Creations® are available now at a suggested retail price of $1.79 per 5.3oz cup. Fans will be excited to find these six flavors in stores now:

  • Mocha Tiramisu: Rich and fudgy with a whipped cream coffee-vanilla Greek Yogurt.   
  • Apple Pie à la Mode: Cinnamon-sugar apple chunks underneath vanilla ice cream-inspired Greek Yogurt.
  • Cherry Cheesecake: Sweet, jammy black cherries swirl with a vanilla, creamy, cheesecake-inspired Greek Yogurt.
  • Orange Cream Pop: Zesty, natural orange swirls with a creamy vanilla ice cream-inspired Greek Yogurt.
  • Banana Foster: Sweet caramelized banana pieces paired with a rich caramel Greek Yogurt.
  • Caramel Sundae: Rich, thick Dulce de Leche caramel sauce underneath a creamy vanilla ice cream-inspired Greek Yogurt.

For more information about all Chobani products, please visit http://www.chobani.com.

About Chobani
Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The company manufactures yogurt, oatmilk, and dairy-based coffee creamers. Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. Chobani products are manufactured in New York, Idaho, and Australia, and are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram  LinkedIn.

News Releases in Similar Topics

