Chobani Enters the Peanut Butter Aisle with Launch of Chobani Ends Child Hunger Peanut Butter Flavored Spreads

Chobani will donate 100% of profits from its peanut spreads to Edesia for production of Plumpy'Nut®, its fortified peanut butter that is shipped around the world across 60 countries to nourish children with acute malnutrition.

"We believe that children, no matter where they live, deserve the basic human right of food and nutrition. From Afghanistan to Haiti, hunger and malnutrition is completely preventable," said Edesia Founder and CEO Navyn Salem. "Chobani's commitment to donate 100% of profits from the sales of its peanut butter flavored spreads will help make this vision possible."

The Chobani Ends Child Hunger Peanut Butter Flavored Nutrient Spreads offer a special line for infants. It's formulated to reduce the choking hazard associated with the early introduction of peanuts recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Introducing peanuts as early as 4 to 6 months may help reduce peanut allergies by 80% among at-risk children, such as those with mild, moderate to severe eczema and/or egg allergy, who should consume peanut-containing foods under medical supervision. [1]

"Edesia was the first non-profit participant in our Incubator program in 2019, and we knew we had to work together because our missions are very aligned," said Chobani Founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya. "Childhood hunger in the U.S. and malnutrition globally are dual crises, and we have the opportunity and the responsibility to take additional action through this beautiful partnership."

The devastating August earthquake in Haiti has urgently increased the need to help provide nutrition to Haiti's children, many of whom suffer from hunger and malnutrition. Chobani responded immediately to the disaster with financial assistance to rescue and relief partners, but we wanted to do more to offer support on the ground. Through the proceeds from the roll out of the peanut butter flavored spreads, Chobani, in partnership with Edesia, will be able to provide a full 7-week treatment of Plumpy'Nut to over 2,000 children in Haiti. As an added benefit to the Haitian economy, this product is being made at a facility in Haiti.

Consumers can find our peanut butter flavored spreads at major supermarkets nationwide and online.

Key Facts on Chobani Ends Child Hunger Peanut Butter Flavored Spreads:

For the Family:

Plain peanut butter flavored nutrient spread available in multi-packs of 6-1.12oz squeeze packs, 10oz multi-serve jar



Chocolate and peanut butter flavored nutrient spread available in 6-1.12oz squeeze packs, 10oz multi-serve jar



Cookie dough and peanut butter flavored nutrient spread available in 6-1.12oz squeeze packs

For Babies:

Apple and peanut butter flavored nut & fruit blend available in a 6-count multi-pack of 0.7oz squeeze packs



Banana and peanut butter flavored nut & fruit blend available in a 6-count multi-pack of 0.7oz squeeze packs

All Chobani Ends Child Hunger products are made with non-GMO ingredients, and are certified kosher and gluten free.

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, we are a values-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and have been since Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S., founded the company in 2005. We produce yogurt, non-dairy oatmilk, dairy- and plant-based creamers, ready-to-drink coffee and plant-based probiotic drinks. Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, and it's made with only natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything we do. Our philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to our communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. We manufacture our products in New York, Idaho, and Australia. Chobani products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Edesia

Edesia is a non-profit social enterprise on a mission to end hunger and malnutrition worldwide. From its Rhode Island factory, a diverse team of 100 humanitarians make over 1.5 million packets of lifesaving foods 24 hours a day for UNICEF, the World Food Programme, USAID, USDA, and other NGOs working in emergency and conflict zones. Edesia has shipped its ready-to-eat foods to over 60 countries worldwide, reaching over 14.5 million children. Navyn Salem founded Edesia in 2009 and was inspired to end childhood malnutrition by her father who is from Tanzania and her four daughters. To learn more, please visit: www.edesianutrition.org.



[1] For most infants with severe eczema and/or an egg allergy who are already eating solid foods, introducing foods containing ground peanuts between 4 and 10 months of age and continuing consumption may reduce the risk of developing peanut allergy by 5 years of age. The FDA has determined, however, that the evidence supporting this claim is limited to one study. If your infant has severe eczema and/or an egg allergy, check with your infant's healthcare provider before feeding foods containing ground peanuts. https://www.aappublications.org/news/2017/01/05/PeanutAllergy010517

