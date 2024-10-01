Chobani® Flip® Celebrates Halloween with New Themed AR Experiences and Elevated Treats

Limited-edition themed Chobani® Flip® Greek Yogurt multipacks help the whole family have fun and snack sweetly this Halloween

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani, a next generation food and beverage company known for Greek Yogurt, today announced the return of Chobani® Flip® Greek Yogurt special-edition Halloween multipacks featuring elevated AR experiences and even bigger treats for the whole family to enjoy.

New dimensions of family fun are unlocked ahead of the Halloween season with playful packaging, animated characters, and an AR Trick-or-Treat experience that explores eight spooky realms.

Limited-edition themed Chobani® Flip® Greek Yogurt multipacks help the whole family have fun and snack sweetly this Halloween

Chobani® Flip® fans can choose from eight Flip® multipack flavors and scan a QR code to access each special edition experience and search for both digital and physical treats. These digital and physical treats range from delightful virtual moments and interactions to physical surprises like a camera, skateboard, beanbag and beyond. Players complete an experience, get a final score, and fill in information to receive either a digital or physical treat*. Kids and parents alike can opt to play again or collect all eight AR experiences.

This year, Chobani tapped renowned UK artist, Super Freak, to transform Chobani® Flip® Greek Yogurt 4-packs. Each multipack debuted an entirely new "costume", adorned with immersive animations depicting beloved characters representing everyone's favorite Flip® flavors: Pumpkin Harvest Crisp, Almond Coco Loco™, Peanut Butter Cup, S'more S'mores™, Cookie Dough, Key Lime Crumble®, Cookies & Cream and Strawberry Cheesecake, taking on a life of their own for a limited time.

Brought to life by Tool, the AR experiences are even more enchanting, offering eight special editions, featuring Super Freak's signature colorful and playful animations throughout.

Chobani® Flip® Halloween-themed multipacks come in 4 x 4.5-ounce single-serve cups, at a suggested retail price of $5.79. Product is on shelves now through October 31 at grocery and national retailers.

©2024 Chobani, LLC.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY, VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Scan the QR code through 11/1/24 or while treats last. Details at chobani.com/trickortreat. Limit one Physical Treat per person, per SKU. Treats are offered while supplies last.

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The Company manufactures yogurt, oat milk, and creamers – Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives. Following the 2023 acquisition of La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster with a shared commitment to quality, craftmanship and impact, the Company began selling cold-pressed espresso and lattes on tap at 32 cafes, as well as Ready to Drink (RTD) coffee beverages at retail.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. Chobani manufactures its products in New York, Idaho, Michigan and Australia, and its products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets.

For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and www.lacolombe.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Chobani, LLC