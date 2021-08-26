Chobani Innovates Away from Plastic with Paper Cup

Chobani's new product innovations – oatmilk, cold brew coffee and coffee creamers – already come in paper-based packaging that is recyclable. After two years of development, we will move our oat yogurt into a paper-based cup, but we won't stop there. We'll continue exploring more sustainable packaging across our portfolio that will use less plastic and more paper.

"We all have a role to play in protecting our planet," said Chobani Founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya. "People have been asking for a paper cup, and we welcome this challenge to start reducing our plastic use, and to spark a conversation about how we can drive change together."

Chobani's paper cup is 80% paperboard, made from responsibly sourced and renewable material. The cup has a thin plastic lining to maintain the quality of our product.

"While this paper cup is a step in the right direction, it's just the beginning," said Ulukaya.

The cup will be made of recyclable materials, but we're realistic about the complexities of American's recycling system, which is fragmented across more than 10,000 municipal-run recycling centers1, each with unique rules.

Innovative packaging often challenges the current recycling capabilities across the U.S. As part of our work in bringing this cup to market, we will continue collaborating with partners, including the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, and policymakers to advocate for improvements that expand the recycling infrastructure in this country.

Fans will start finding Chobani's paper cup in the yogurt aisle at the end of this year. It will begin with single-serve Chobani® Oat Blend and we will continue to invest in sustainable packaging initiatives across our product portfolio.



Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, we are a values-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and have been since Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S., founded the company in 2005. We produce yogurt, oatmilk, dairy- and plant-based creamers, ready-to-drink coffee and plant-based probiotic drinks. Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, and it's made with only natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything we do. Our philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to our communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. We manufacture our products in New York, Idaho, and Australia. Chobani products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

