Chobani Launches First-Ever Non-Dairy, Plant-Based Recipe With New Non-Dairy Chobani™

"We have a belief: if we can't make something better, we don't make it at all. And for some time, we've felt that people deserve better non-dairy options," said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani. "We've come up with something that's much better than what's out there – a new recipe that's absolutely delicious, but also meets our food philosophy of being nutritious, made with only natural ingredients and at a price that's accessible to all. Most importantly, this isn't a replacement to dairy, but it's a game-changer for plant-based products."

Starting this month, Chobani is rolling out nine new Non-Dairy Chobani™ cultured organic coconut products that will be available nationwide at grocery and retail stores. Like all Chobani® products, Non-Dairy Chobani™ are made using only natural, non-GMO ingredients, and no artificial flavors, sweeteners or preservatives to adhere to our authentic Chobani craft and food philosophy. Non-Dairy Chobani™ products also naturally contain no lactose, are packed with probiotics, and are made with 25% less sugar1,2 than other non-dairy options.

Non-Dairy Chobani™ name and packaging also represents Chobani's advocacy for transparency as it pertains to better aligning food standards of identity. As an independent food company, Chobani is taking a leadership role in advocating for transparency in dairy and clear distinctions between milk-based foods, such as yogurts, and other options like our Non-Dairy Chobani™ cultured organic coconut purees. Chobani believes consumers are more empowered when food companies accurately describe foods and the nutritional benefits they offer.

The Non-Dairy Chobani™ platform includes:

Single Serve Cups: Blueberry, Peach, Slightly Sweet Plain, Strawberry and Vanilla

Blueberry, Peach, Slightly Sweet Plain, Strawberry and Vanilla Single Serve Drinks: Mango, Slightly Sweet Plain, Strawberry and Vanilla Chai

Suggested retail prices for Non-Dairy Chobani™ include $1.99 per 5.3oz single-serve cup and $2.49 per 7oz single-serve drink.

For more information about all Chobani products, please visit http://www.chobani.com.

1 Non-Dairy Chobani™ Cup: avg. 11g sugar; others: avg. 15g sugar per 5.3oz.

2 Non-Dairy Chobani™ Drink: avg. 9g sugar; other non-dairy drinks: avg. 13g sugar per 7 fl. oz.

About Chobani

Maker of America's No. 1–selling Greek Yogurt brand and the second largest yogurt manufacturer in the U.S., Chobani, LLC, was founded on the belief that people have great taste—they just need great options. Chobani produces high-quality authentic yogurt made with only natural, non-GMO ingredients from its plants in New Berlin, New York, Twin Falls, Idaho and South Victoria, Australia. Chobani is committed to using milk from regional farms and strengthening its surrounding local economies. Chobani gives a portion of its annual profits to charities worldwide through the company's charitable foundation. In 2017, Chobani was recognized by Fast Company as one of the top 10 most innovative companies in the world. All Chobani products—including Chobani® Greek Yogurt and Greek Yogurt Drink, Chobani® Less Sugar, Chobani® Flip®, Chobani® Gimmies™, Non-Dairy Chobani™, and Chobani® Savor™—are kosher certified, contain live and active cultures and all of our dairy products are made with milk from cows not treated with rBST.* Chobani products are available nationwide in the U.S., Mexico and Australia, and in countries in Asia and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and www.facebook.com/chobani.

*According to the FDA, no significant difference has been found between milk derived from rBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows.

SOURCE Chobani, LLC

Related Links

http://www.chobani.com

