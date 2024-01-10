Chobani Names John Frost as Chief Customer Officer

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani, a next generation food and beverage company originally known for its high-quality Greek yogurt, has appointed John Frost as its new Chief Customer Officer. Frost joins the Chobani executive leadership team from PepsiCo, where for over two decades he drove business strategy and sales acceleration for Frito Lay. He will report to Kevin Burns, Chobani's President and Chief Operating Officer.

John Frost
"After a year with our strongest performance ever and recent acquisition of La Colombe, our mission to deliver good food for all has never been clearer or more important," said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani. "We're excited to welcome John into Chobani as we chart our next phase of growth with La Colombe as part of the family. We've continued to build end-to-end disciplines, making Chobani one of the most powerful natural food-making platforms in the industry and, with the addition of John, we will continue growing our brand reach, making them accessible on shelves in every corner of the country."

Kevin Burns added: "John is an outstanding leader with a track record fueling growth in the food and beverage space and strong customer relationships, which will be invaluable as we work to grow share and execute our ambitious 2024 plan while scaling La Colombe and integrating it into our business." 

With over 20 years of industry experience, Frost has held numerous positions in sales operations, customer leadership, and commercial sales roles specifically across most geographies in the US. With a formidable track record in leadership and performance in creating long-term, sustainable growth, he is skilled in building highly effective teams, customer strategy and implementation, development of retailer omnichannel joint business plans and driving end-to-end transformation initiatives.   

"Chobani's growth and market expansion over the last few years has been remarkable to watch within the CPG sector," said Frost. "I'm thrilled to be joining this unparalleled team and to lead the ongoing commercialization of its high-quality, delicious products into new retailers and markets."

ABOUT CHOBANI
Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The company manufactures yogurt, oatmilk, and dairy-based creamers – Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives. 

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. Chobani products are manufactured in New York, Idaho, and Australia, and are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. In 2023, Chobani acquired La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster with a shared commitment to quality, craftmanship and social impact. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and www.lacolombe.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

