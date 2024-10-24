Chobani Redefines the Future and Purpose of the Urban Office with New Headquarters, Chobani House

Brings Business Operations, Community Kitchen, an Incubator Lab, and Global Innovation Center Together Under One Roof, Making Long-Term Commitment to New York City

NEW YORK and NEW BERLIN, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani, LLC, a next generation food and beverage company originally known for its high-quality Greek Yogurt, announces Chobani House, a new model for urban development, combining business, community investment, and impact, located in New York City's NoHo neighborhood. As business leaders and local governments struggle to navigate changes in the commercial real estate market to address a forever changed landscape of urban needs, Chobani is embracing a new vision for how businesses can invest in and deliver sustained impact for their home community.

Chobani House will be home to its global business headquarters with employees working in office four days a week, a community kitchen preparing nutritious meals for those in need, an innovation center supporting Chobani's business and also bringing together global food scientists to advance solutions to help eradicate hunger, and an incubator lab for emerging NGOs and non-profits who are focused on social impact.

"There is huge value in Chobani House being located in the heart of New York City – with its rich tapestry of people, energy, grit, and determination," said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani. "This city is unlike any other place on Earth, and it's an amazing place to call one of our homes, ensuring we can continue to attract top talent."

"Chobani House offers a new vision for the urban office that is about much more than just running the business," Ulukaya added. "From our new home in New York City, we'll continue to bring amazing food to consumers around the world, and we'll also increase our impact in NYC, offer a place for young NGOs to grow, as well as advance food science that can help fight hunger. Today, more than ever, it's up to business to invest and innovate to ensure our urban communities thrive. The best days of New York – and many cities – are still to come."

New York City has been home to Chobani for over a decade, establishing Chobani House demonstrates a new chapter for the company and represents a significant commitment to the city over the next 30 years. Located in the heart of downtown New York at 360 Bowery, the over 120,000-square-foot building will include experiential retail space and provide an extraordinary environment to collaborate, create, and deliver on Chobani's global mission of good food for more people. Chobani House is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2025.

"We're making New York State the best place in America to do business — and Chobani's commitment to grow in New York City is a testament to our diverse talent, skills and industries," Governor Kathy Hochul said. "With its expanded footprint in the Empire State, Chobani is supporting our dairy farmers, empowering refugees, and making New York a healthier place."

Chobani House will also be home to Tent Partnership for Refugees, founded by Hamdi Ulukaya, a network of over 400 major companies committed to helping refugees across a dozen countries in the Americas and Europe access local labor markets by helping them become job-ready and connecting them to work, as well as Shepherd Futures, the family office of Hamdi Ulukaya, which recently acquired Anchor Brewing in San Francisco. In addition, Chobani House will further allow the company to deepen its longstanding support for non-profit organizations fighting hunger through new partnerships with The Lower Eastside Girls Club and The Center for Wellbeing, and Hunger Free America.

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The Company manufactures yogurt, oat milk, and creamers – Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives. Following the 2023 acquisition of La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster with a shared commitment to quality, craftmanship and impact, the Company began selling cold-pressed espresso and lattes on tap at 32 cafes, as well as Ready to Drink (RTD) coffee beverages at retail.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. Chobani manufactures its products in New York, Idaho, Michigan and Australia, and its products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets.

