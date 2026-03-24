Chobani Strengthens Commitment to Norton Shores with $567 Million Expansion of La Colombe Plant

Project will drive economic growth and job creation in Muskegon County

NORTON SHORES, Mich., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani is making a major investment in West Michigan with a multi‑phase, $567 million expansion of its La Colombe plant, that is expected to add over 200,000 square feet of production space and nearly 340 new jobs, while retaining 312 jobs. The announcement comes at a pivotal moment as demand surges for La Colombe's signature ready-to-drink lattes.

La Colombe Norton Shores Plant

La Colombe first started in Philadelphia in 1994, making high-quality, expertly crafted coffee in cafés across the country. In 2016, the brand launched its signature ready-to-drink lattes, bringing the coffeehouse experience into hands across the country. Made in Norton Shores with locally-sourced Michigan milk, La Colombe lattes helped redefine the ready-to-drink coffee category with cleaner ingredients, less sugar, and better nutrition — quickly becoming a daily staple for everyday people.

"La Colombe has been making ready-to-drink lattes in Norton Shores for more than a decade, and from day one this community has welcomed us with open arms," said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani. "There's something special here — in the hardworking spirit of the people, in the pride of Michigan's farmers who produce high quality, delicious, farm-fresh milk, in the way neighbors show up for one another. That kind of richness is rare and reminds us what makes Michigan so special. For us, growth is about more than numbers — it's about supporting the community, creating opportunity, and building something that lasts. This is just the beginning of a beautiful journey together in West Michigan, and we're committed to being part of it for many years to come."

"Companies know that they succeed when they invest in Michigan," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "I want to thank Chobani for working with us to create 337 good-paying jobs and invest $567 million here in Michigan's local economy. It shows the world that Michigan is the best place to grow stuff and build a thriving agricultural economy. From the dairy farm to the production floor and the shelves of our grocery stores, let's keep working together to help more workers, businesses, and families 'make it' in Michigan."

For more than a decade, Chobani has been deeply woven into the fabric of the local economy — supporting dairy farmers, creating high‑quality jobs with industry-leading wages and benefits, and working closely with local organizations and businesses to strengthen the region's economic foundation. With this next chapter, that commitment grows even stronger. The increased production also means that Chobani will buy significantly more milk from local Michigan farmers for the La Colombe plant, increasing supply from approximately 30 million to an expected 615 million pounds annually over the next few years, reinforcing confidence in Michigan's farmers and the future of the state's dairy community.

In addition to increasing production capacity, Chobani is doubling down on its belief that opportunity should expand beyond the walls of its facility. Through partnerships with local organizations, workforce development programs, and schools, the company is helping to build pathways to good jobs, career training, and community‑driven progress. Chobani has helped strengthen the local community through grants supporting food access programs and community organizations — ensuring progress is felt not just on the production floor, but in households and neighborhoods across the region. This momentum tells a larger story — one of growth rooted in partnership, where every gallon of milk, every new job, and every square foot added reflects a deeper commitment to the people and place that make it all possible.

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The Company manufactures yogurt, oat milk, and creamers – Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives. Following the 2023 acquisition of La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster with a shared commitment to quality, craftmanship and impact, the Company began selling cold-pressed espresso and lattes on tap at cafés nationwide, as well as Ready to Drink (RTD) coffee beverages at retail. In 2025, Chobani acquired Daily Harvest, a modern brand offering consumers nutritious, delicious and convenient ready-to-make meals.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond. Chobani manufactures its products in New York, Idaho, Michigan and Australia, and its products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets.

For more information, please visit www.chobani.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About La Colombe

La Colombe is a leading coffee roaster in pursuit of excellent coffee for all since its inception in 1994. Through advocating for equity, and empowering their communities, La Colombe continues to be a pioneer and raises the standards for outstanding quality coffee. The brand is known for providing beloved signature blends, exceptional single-origin coffees, and the world's first-ever textured canned cold latte. La Colombe operates cafés nationwide, including Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Austin, and Washington, D.C. La Colombe's celebrated coffees are also available in cafés, hotels, restaurants and retailers worldwide. In 2023, La Colombe was acquired by Chobani, a next-generation food and beverage company on a mission to make nutritious food accessible to all.

SOURCE Chobani, LLC