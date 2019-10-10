Chobani Unveils First-Ever Product to Help Raise Money & Support for American Farmers

Chobani is donating 10 cents from every purchase of the new Farmer Batch Chobani ® Greek Yogurt Milk & Cookies 4-pack to AFT to offer multiple microgrants of up to $10,000 to help farmers transfer or protect their land, strengthen their farm business, or develop climate plans. We are also encouraging Chobani employees, our local communities, and our fans to go on social media and #thankafarmer in their lives in celebration of National Farmer's Day.

"At Chobani, we always try to use food as a force for good," said Peter McGuinness, President of Chobani. "We believe the most important thing we can do is make a difference. And we want to continue our mission led innovation to help make a meaningful difference in dairy for the communities we operate in, the farms we source from, and the fans for whom we make our food."

Farmer Batch aligns with Chobani's mission to help strengthen America's milkshed at a time when many dairy farms are facing significant challenges. America has lost an average of five dairy farms per day for the past 10 years – a staggering 17,000 in all.1

"Dairy farms are critical parts of the economy and landscape in communities across America but dairy farm families are facing tremendous change due to a weak dairy economy, disruptions from severe weather, and an aging farming population," said David Haight, AFT Vice President of Programs. "We are proud to stand beside Chobani in helping dairy farmers plan for the future as they face these daunting challenges."

To learn more information about Chobani's partnership with AFT and to learn how to spread the word and thank a local farmer, visit www.chobani.com/farmerbatch

About Chobani

Maker of America's No. 1–selling Greek Yogurt brand and the second largest yogurt manufacturer in the U.S., Chobani, LLC, was founded on the belief that people have great taste—they just need great options. Chobani produces high-quality authentic yogurt made with only natural, non-GMO ingredients from its plants in New Berlin, New York, Twin Falls, Idaho and South Victoria, Australia. Chobani is committed to using milk from regional farms and strengthening its surrounding local economies. Chobani gives a portion of its annual profits to charities worldwide. All Chobani products—including Chobani® Greek Yogurt and Greek Yogurt Drink, Chobani® Flip®, Chobani® Squeezable Greek Yogurt, Chobani® Less Sugar Greek Yogurt, Chobani® Gimmies™, Chobani® Greek Yogurt with Nut Butter products and Non-Dairy Chobani™—are kosher certified, contain live and active cultures, and are made without any artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. All Chobani Greek Yogurt products are made with milk from cows not treated with rBST.* Chobani products are available nationwide in the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Australia, and in countries in Asia and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and www.facebook.com/chobani .

About American Farmland Trust

American Farmland Trust is the only national organization that takes a holistic approach to agriculture, focusing on the land itself, the agricultural practices used on that land, and the farmers and ranchers who do the work. AFT launched the conservation agriculture movement and continues to raise public awareness through our No Farms No Food message. Since our founding in 1980, AFT has helped permanently protect over 6.5 million acres of agricultural lands, advanced environmentally sound farming practices on millions of additional acres, and supported a half million farm families. Learn more at www.farmland.org.

*According to the FDA, no significant difference has been found between milk derived from rBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows.



1 https://www.nass.usda.gov/Charts_and_Maps/Milk_Production_and_Milk_Cows/cowoper.php

