Chocolate Market in Europe to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% During 2021-2025|17000+ Published Technavio Research Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AUGUST STORCK KG, Ferrero International SA, Lindt & Sprüngli Group, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Neuhaus NV, ROSHEN Corp., The Hershey Co., and Yildiz Holding Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand and popularity of dark chocolate and organic chocolate will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Chocolate Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

The chocolate market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

o Milk Chocolate

o Dark Chocolate

o White Chocolate

Geography

o Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

Chocolate Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the chocolate market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AUGUST STORCK KG, Ferrero International SA, Lindt & Sprüngli Group, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Neuhaus NV, ROSHEN Corp., The Hershey Co., and Yildiz Holding Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Chocolate Market in Europe size

Chocolate Market in Europe trends

Chocolate Market in Europe industry analysis

The increasing demand and popularity of dark chocolate and organic chocolate is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the increasing threat from substitute products and increasing product recalls may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the chocolate market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Chocolate Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the chocolate market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the chocolate market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the chocolate market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the chocolate market vendors in Europe

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Milk Chocolate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dark chocolate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

White chocolate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AUGUST STORCK KG

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG

Ferrero International SA

Mars Inc.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestlé Group

Neuhaus NV

Roshen Corp.

The Hershey Co.

YiIdiZ Holding Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

