Chocolate Market size to grow by USD 41.72 bn from 2020 to 2025 |17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing premiumization of chocolates and new product launches will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the unstable cocoa prices and declining per capita consumption will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles

The chocolate market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Arcor Group, Delfi Ltd., Ferrero International SA, Lindt and Sprüngli Group, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, The Australian Carob Co., The Hershey Co., and Yildiz Holding A.S.



Some Companies with Key Offerings -

Arcor Group - The company offers products under the brand name Aguila.

Delfi Ltd. - The company offers products under the brand name Confectionary.

Ferrero International SA, Lindt -The company offers products under the brand names of Nutella, Kinder, Ferreo paralines, and Tic tac.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the chocolate market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and White Chocolate. The chocolate market share growth by the milk chocolate segment will be significant.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA. Europe will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports -

Dietary Chocolate Products Market -The dietary chocolate products market has the potential to grow by USD 6.71 billion during 2020-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.20%. Download a free sample now

Chocolate Flavor Market -The chocolate flavor market has the potential to grow by USD 116.96 million during 2020-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24%. Download a free sample now!

Chocolate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 41.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.36 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Belgium, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arcor Group, Delfi Ltd., Ferrero International SA, Lindt and Sprüngli Group, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, The Australian Carob Co., The Hershey Co., and Yildiz Holding A.S. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

