Chocolove Products Now Available at Walmart

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based leader in chocolate quality, sustainability and flavor innovation for more than 25 years, has partnered with Walmart to make its bars available at stores across the U.S.

"Chocolove is dedicated to delivering great taste by ethically sourcing only the very best ingredients and ensuring the symphony of flavors is consistent from start to finish," said Timothy Moley, Chocolove's CEO and Founder. "We're thrilled to have our European-style chocolate in Walmart stores, making it even easier to deliver happiness through Chocolove to chocolate lovers across the country."

Chocolove's products are artfully balanced and lusciously smooth for a truly decadent, world-class chocolate experience that is perfect for enjoying while traveling, melting in summer s'mores and gifting to those you love.

Walmart will carry three varieties of Chocolove's dark chocolate bars. The flavors include:

Chocolove Salted Almond Butter in Dark Chocolate: Made with 55% cocoa and creamy, salted almond butter

Made with 55% cocoa and creamy, salted almond butter Chocolove Almonds & Sea Salt in Strong Dark Chocolate : Made with 70% cocoa, sea salt and whole, dry roasted almonds

: Made with 70% cocoa, sea salt and whole, dry roasted almonds Chocolove Extreme Dark Chocolate: Chocolove's strongest dark chocolate made with 88% cocoa

Each 3.2 oz bar offers three servings, all with 160 calories or less per serving. All three bars are Non-GMO Project Verified and all Chocolove products are made with traceable cocoa beans and are Rainforest Alliance Certified , which means better working conditions and protections against forced and child labor and certifies sustainable land management and forest conservation practices are in place by farmers.

To find Chocolove near you, visit Chocolove.com/find-store .

About Chocolove

Chocolove was founded in 1995 in Boulder, Colorado by Timothy Moley with the goal of creating the freshest, best-tasting, European-style premium chocolate that was priced right and ethically sourced. Today, Chocolove crafts each product with care and offers large bars, mini bars, cups, bites, boxes, specialty holiday chocolate, and small-batch handmade truffles in more than 60 artfully balanced, lusciously smooth and full-bodied flavors that can be enjoyed every day. For more information visit Chocolove.com.

