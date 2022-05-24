Chocxo and Chewters Names Kristen Mandel as Vice President of Marketing

Mandel Brings More than 15 Years of Confectionery Industry Experience to the Role

DELTA, BC, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocxo, the chocolate brand made with simple organic ingredients, high in cacao, and low in sugar, and Chewters Chocolates, a leading supplier of turndown chocolates, branded chocolate gifts, amenities, and in-suite boutique items, has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Kristen Mandel as Vice President of Marketing, effective at this year's Sweets & Snacks Expo. In this role, Mandel will be responsible for marketing strategy, brand campaign development, and leading future innovation for Chocxo.

Kristen Mandel, VP of Marketing at Chocxo and Chewters

"I'm thrilled to step into this new role at Chocxo to drive the brand's growth, and couldn't be more excited to start at the height of confectionery – at the Sweets & Snacks Expo. Chocxo has incredible tasting, high-quality organic chocolates that are meeting a growing consumer need. The brand delivers delicious, low in sugar chocolates that allow consumers to feel carefree about indulging," says Kristen Mandel, VP of Marketing at Chocxo and Chewters Chocolates. "Chocxo has an incredible opportunity to expand availability and awareness nationwide to allow American chocolate lovers to experience its portfolio of delicious, organic, simple ingredient, naturally low in sugar treats."

Mandel joins the Chocxo executive team with more than 17 years of experience in marketing in consumer packaged goods. Prior to joining Chocxo, Mandel held marketing leadership positions at Ferrero North America, Ferrara Candy Company and Nestle USA, leading marketing on such brands as Butterfinger, Crunch, and Baby Ruth, among others.

"We are excited to expand our executive team to meet the brand's growth goals," said Peter Higgins, President at Chocxo and Chewters Chocolates. "Known for leading and inspiring teams, Kristen comes into this new leadership role positioned to do great things and to help us achieve exceptional results. Her strengths in marketing strategy, new product innovation, brand communications, building customer relationships, and passion for chocolate make her an excellent addition to the team."

Chocxo's mission is to manufacture artisanal style, high cacao, organic, low in natural sugar dark chocolate creations that exceed the quality and purity expectations of both chocolate enthusiasts and health-conscious consumers. The brand currently has five core SKUs: Organic Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups, Organic Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Organic Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Sea Salt Snaps, Organic Dark Chocolate Raspberry Quinoa Snaps, and Organic Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds.

Those attending the National Confectioners Association Sweets & Snacks Expo taking place today until May 26, at the McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois can experience Chocxo now at booth #20415 in the West Hall Skyline Ballroom.

For more details on the trade show, please visit www.sweetsandsnacks.com, and for more information about Chocxo please visit www.Chocxo.com or check out @ChocxoChocolatier on Instagram, and @ChocxoChocolatiers on Facebook.

About Chocxo

Chocxo, which was founded in 2014 as a bean-to-bar chocolate company in Irvine, CA recently scaled production by adding capacity in its Canadian chocolate molding plant. Chocxo's seasoned chocolatiers span multiple generations, and they use only fine flavor cocoa beans that are naturally nutty, fruity, and less bitter than traditional "bulk" cocoa beans. Less bitterness means less need for additional sugar. Only a small amount of organic sugar is needed to underscore their chocolate's already delightful taste, without any substitute sweeteners or "natural flavor enhancers". Great chocolate should never come with guilt, and healthier chocolate should never come with ingredients you cannot pronounce.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cassie Yanogacio, Konnect Agency

213-225-4436

[email protected]

SOURCE Chocxo