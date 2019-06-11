Choice Hotels Adds Waterfront Gem in 'America's Favorite Town'

Located on the Southern Outer Banks, the Beaufort Hotel is conveniently located at 2440 Lennoxville Rd., just minutes from the heart of Beaufort. Founded in 1709, Beaufort was recently recognized as "America's Favorite Town" by Travel + Leisure Magazine and the "South's Best Small Town" by Southern Living . When they're not exploring the boutique-lined streets of downtown, guests can enjoy the hotel's full-service marina with boat slips and dockage available.

Other top features of the Beaufort Hotel include:

Stunning views of Taylor Creek and the Rachel Carlson Nature Reserve, a small network of islands and salt bayous home to more than 30 wild horses.

133 spacious guestrooms, featuring nautical hues, coastal décor, and premium linens and bath amenities.

Over 10,000-square-feet of flexible event space for meetings, conferences and weddings.

State-of-the-art fitness center, seasonal outdoor pool and whirlpool.

Onsite dining for breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch at 34° North , the hotel's 200-seat waterfront and outdoor patio restaurant known for its locally sourced fare. The restaurant is also recognized as Eastern North Carolina's first full-service, green restaurant.

Water taxis that can take guests for a scenic ride on Taylor's Creek to downtown Beaufort.

. Convenient access to several attractions, including the North Carolina Maritime Museum, Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center, Crystal Coast beaches, Old Burying Ground, Fort Macon State Park, and the North Carolina Aquarium. The property is also near the Duke Marine Lab and the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences, and a short ferry ride away from the islands of Shackleford Banks and the Cape Lookout National Seashore and Lighthouse.

Access to unique North Carolina coastal experiences including kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, shelling, water excursions, parasailing, walking and bike tours.

The hotel is owned by Beaufort Hospitality Enterprises, LLC and managed by North Carolina-based Concord Hospitality, an award-winning hotel development and management company.

The Ascend Hotel Collection currently has more than 250 hotels open and more than 70 hotels in the pipeline worldwide. This year, the brand expects to open several locations in major U.S. markets, including Brooklyn, N.Y.; Philadelphia; Long Island City, N.Y.; and Napa, Calif.

Guests of the Beaufort Hotel can participate in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty rewards program, rated a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report for three consecutive years. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates for those who book directly at www.choicehotels.com. Members can earn and redeem points towards free nights, airline miles, and more while staying at any of Choice's participating branded hotels.

Ascend Hotel Collection: Let the Destination Reach You.

The Ascend Hotel Collection® global portfolio of unique, boutique, and historic independent hotels and resorts is part of Choice Hotels International, one of the world's largest leading hotel companies. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, the Ascend Hotel Collection has more than 250 properties open and operating worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, and the Caribbean region. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/Ascend .

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

