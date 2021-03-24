Choice Hotels And Cambria Hotels Brand Honored With 2020 HSMAI Adrian Awards For Excellence In Travel Marketing

Choice Hotels earned the Best Practice Gold Adrian – the top designation in the newly created Recovery Strategies category – for its regionally-focused, road-trip travel campaign entitled "On the Road Again." In addition to raising awareness of the company's nearly 6,000 domestic hotels, the campaign encouraged guests to turn to backyard tourism – exploring opportunities and destinations within 25 miles of their residence amid the pandemic.

"At Choice Hotels, our pledge to franchisee success and profitability, regardless of the current environment, is one we take seriously. Last year's industry-wide challenges galvanized our team to innovate and find new, creative solutions to promote our franchisees' hotels and drive customer bookings, while meeting evolving traveler attitudes. We could not be prouder of the results, which include increases in regional-based bookings," said Robert McDowell, chief commercial officer, Choice Hotels. "Receiving an Adrian Award for this campaign not only recognizes the tremendous talent on our team, but serves as a testament to Choice's ongoing commitment to growing the value proposition for owners and guests."

In addition to this top distinction, the company's Cambria Hotels brand earned the Bronze award in the consumer integrated digital marketing category for its "Stay at Your Best" campaign, giving guests an inside peek into the creators and curators behind the brand's signature hallmarks and thoughtful, yet approachable indulgences. The campaign leveraged creative that speaks to Cambria's locally inspired, design forward touches; as well as lively and immersive spots showcasing guests as the inspiration to the voices and faces behind the brand.

"It's the little details that truly bring the upscale experience to life for modern travelers, and our commitment to creating a better travel experience is part of what makes the Cambria brand so special. When guests stay at Cambria, they can enjoy customized, guilt-free indulgences, such as locally inspired design and décor, hyperlocal craft beers on tap and small plates, and inspired outdoor spaces like rooftop bars with amazing views and patios with firepits and lounge seating. For the first time in the brand's history, we have the privilege of sharing the stories of the individuals behind Cambria Hotels brand hallmarks – from our own Certified Cicerone for our craft beer program to one of our General Managers to our lead interior designer – with travelers, so we can show how we craft inspiring design and special moments for our guests," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "We're honored by the recognition that comes with receiving an Adrian Award for this campaign, and look forward to continuing to share the Cambria experience with guests as we open in more destinations."

