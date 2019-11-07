Choice Hotels and Operation Homefront Join Forces for a Second Consecutive Year to Serve America's Military Families

"Choice has a proud history of connecting people through travel, which is why we're pleased to build on this legacy through our work with Operation Homefront for a second year," said Patrick Pacious, president and CEO, Choice Hotels. "Last year, we worked with Operation Homefront to donate the equivalent of more than 2,000 room nights to military families across the nation and we look forward to helping even more service members reunite with loved ones this holiday season and beyond."

Many military families serve their country in places that take them far away from family and loved ones, and with limited finances, returning home for a much-needed visit is very challenging. In recognition of their sacrifices, iHeartMedia Washington, D.C.'s on-air personality Michael J. from 98.7 WMZQ-FM will join Choice Hotels and Operation Homefront on November 8 at the nonprofit's Transitional Housing Village in Gaithersburg, Maryland to surprise every military family in residence with a trip to visit their loved ones for the holidays.

The continued partnership between Choice Hotels and Operation Homefront allows the national nonprofit to continue supporting the critical financial needs of military families, with rent payments, car and home repairs to food, utility bills, grocery assistance, and more. Last November, the hotel company pledged more than $300,000 – including 20 million Choice Privileges loyalty points – to help veterans and active duty service members connect with their families and friends throughout the year.

Operation Homefront has fulfilled nearly 43,000 requests for assistance since 2011, providing military families with more than $27 million in critical financial support.

"We are deeply grateful to the entire Choice team for all they and their customers have done and continue to do to help us help a very special group of our fellow citizens – our troops and their families," said retired Brig. Gen. John Pray, Jr., president and CEO, Operation Homefront. "With their unwavering support, we are able to give military families the opportunity to thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they have worked so hard to protect."

Learn more about the Choice Hotels and Operation Homefront partnership at ChoiceHotels.com/OperationHomefront.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 575,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited-service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Operation Homefront

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 92 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. To learn more, visit www.OperationHomefront.org.

