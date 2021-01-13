Choice Hotels And Penn National Gaming Team Up To Offer More Fun And Entertainment Through The Ascend Hotel Collection

"With these exciting Penn properties joining Choice and our Ascend Hotel Collection network, we will be able to provide guests even more upscale travel experiences and a wider variety of fun and entertainment on the road," said Robert McDowell, chief commercial officer, Choice Hotels. "Teaming up with Penn positions our more than 47 million Choice Privileges members to easily book a casino resort directly with Choice while continuing to earn points. Plus, there are more than 1,500 Choice-branded hotels within an hour's drive of one of Penn's casinos, racetracks or sports betting locations, so Penn loyalty members will similarly have the chance to use their my cash on stays at Choice-branded hotels across the country. Penn will also benefit from our award-winning global reservation system, which drives more than $9 billion in revenue to the 7,100 hotels in our system annually."

The agreement will add nearly 7,000 upscale rooms to Choice Hotels' network as part of its Ascend Hotel Collection, and members of both programs will be able to enjoy the following features as the alliance is implemented in multiple phases this year:

Earning and Redeeming at Penn Locations : Earn and redeem Choice Privileges points as well as Elite night credits for stays at 22 Penn locations when booked through Choice.

: Earn and redeem Choice Privileges points as well as Elite night credits for stays at 22 Penn locations when booked through Choice. Earning and Redeeming at Choice Hotels Locations : Earn my choice tier points as well as earn and redeem my cash for stays at select Choice Hotels brands.

: Earn my tier points as well as earn and redeem my for stays at select Choice Hotels brands. Tier Level Reciprocity : Members of either loyalty program will enjoy reciprocal status in both programs.

: Members of either loyalty program will enjoy reciprocal status in both programs. Top Gaming Brands : Choice Privileges members gain access to top gaming brands, including Hollywood , Ameristar, and L'Auberge, which offer approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games, live racing and sports betting.

: Choice Privileges members gain access to top gaming brands, including , Ameristar, and L'Auberge, which offer approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games, live racing and sports betting. Entertainment : Whether it is an event (when safely permitted), an adventurous evening or a day of relaxation, everything guests need for the ultimate getaway can be found under one roof. Penn offers a variety of stay and play casino resorts for Choice Privileges members to choose from, and a multitude of amenities and attractions designed to entertain and delight at any of the following properties:

: Whether it is an event (when safely permitted), an adventurous evening or a day of relaxation, everything guests need for the ultimate getaway can be found under one roof. Penn offers a variety of stay and play casino resorts for Choice Privileges members to choose from, and a multitude of amenities and attractions designed to entertain and delight at any of the following properties: Ameristar Black Hawk – Black Hawk, Colorado



Hollywood Casino Joliet – Joliet, Illinois



Ameristar East Chicago – East Chicago , Indiana

, Indiana

Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg – Lawrenceburg, Indiana



Ameristar Council Bluffs – Council Bluffs, Iowa



L'Auberge Baton Rouge – Baton Rouge, Louisiana



Boomtown Bossier City – Bossier City, Louisiana



Margaritaville Resort Casino – Bossier City, Louisiana



L'Auberge Lake Charles – Lake Charles, Louisiana



Boomtown New Orleans – New Orleans, Louisiana



Hollywood Casino Bangor – Bangor, Maine



Greektown Casino-Hotel – Detroit , Michigan

, Michigan

Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast – Bay St. Louis, Mississippi



Hollywood Casino Tunica – Tunica, Mississippi



Ameristar Vicksburg – Vicksburg, Mississippi



Hollywood Casino St. Louis – Maryland Heights, Missouri



Argosy Casino Riverside – Riverside , Missouri

,

River City Casino – St. Louis , Missouri

, Missouri

M Resort – Henderson, Nevada



Cactus Petes and Horseshu – Jackpot, Nevada



Zia Park Casino – Hobbs, New Mexico

–

Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races – Charles Town, West Virginia

"We're constantly exploring new ways to provide our loyal guests with more options for their next adventure on the road while also being able to earn and redeem points. Our new collaboration offers a great opportunity for Choice Privileges members to enjoy thrilling experiences at Penn's properties around the country," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "Our research shows that not only do many of our Choice Privileges members already enjoy gaming, but a significant number live within driving distance from a Penn property — so we know they will be excited to visit these top casino brands and be part of the action."

"We are excited to provide our most loyal customers with even more valuable ways to engage with the mychoice loyalty program. This new alliance with Choice Hotels unlocks access to award-winning hospitality experiences where our mychoice guests can earn, redeem and be recognized for their continued loyalty. Choice Hotels has several properties our mychoice customers will find very conveniently located near our casinos, and we also know our guests will find a great deal of value in being able to visit destination hotels and resorts in the Choice Hotels portfolio," said Jennifer Weissman, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Penn National Gaming, Inc.

Named a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report, Choice Privileges membership is free, offering fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, one-of-a kind, Your Extras program. For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' longstanding dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. For more information on Commitment to Clean, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/about/commitment-to-clean-hotels.

Penn has established a special COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund under the Penn National Gaming Foundation to provide assistance to team members and local relief organizations, and has raised over $3.7 million to help team members and the communities in which they operate. Penn has also implemented comprehensive cleanliness protocols and implemented various new health and safety precautions, developed in close consultation with state regulators and public health officials.

About Penn National Gaming

With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 41 properties across 19 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company's omni-channel approach is bolstered by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 20 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

