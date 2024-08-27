Choice Hotels Announces First Contract Awarded Under Recently Reintroduced SOAR Program to Support Hotel Ownership Opportunities for Historically Underrepresented Entrepreneurs

"We're so excited to announce the first contract under the newly reintroduced SOAR program and to work with franchisees like Damon Healey. Our team is dedicated to opening doors so that underrepresented entrepreneurs can soar as hotel owners," said John Lancaster, vice president of franchise development and strategic programs at Choice Hotels International.

"Choice has, if not the best, one of the best franchise models, especially in the extended stay category. That's why I'm thrilled that our hard work and dedication, with the help of SOAR and our investors, including partners also within the African American community, have paid off and we've been able to successfully open two Suburban Studios in Georgia," said Damon Healey, founder of Eternal Companies. "The level of support we have received from Choice on how to navigate hotel ownership every step of the way has been next level. I hope my journey will help inspire others to get into hotel ownership."

Suburban Studios' "Extended Stay Made Easy" design package provides flexibility to help enable quick and efficient conversions. The new Suburban Studios property details are as follows:

Suburban Studios Columbus Bradley Park is located at 1721 Rollins Way in Columbus, Georgia , and has 92 rooms. The hotel is close to local attractions such as the National Infantry Museum, Flat Rock Park, the National Civil War Naval Museum, and the Columbus Botanical Garden.

Suburban Studios Macon North is located at 3980 Riverside Drive in Macon, Georgia , and has 73 rooms. The hotel is conveniently located off I-75 and close to local attractions such as Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, the Museum of Arts and Sciences, Amerson River Park , and the Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House.

"Choice is a leader in extended stay and the category continues to be one of the hottest in the hospitality industry with double the demand to supply," said Matt McElhare, vice president and lead for extended stay brands, Choice Hotels. "That's why we're so excited to welcome Damon Healey and Eternal Companies to the Choice extended stay family and hope to work with him on more projects in the future."

The reintroduction of the SOAR program earlier this year reaffirmed Choice's longstanding commitment to support underrepresented entrepreneurs in reaching their goal of making small business ownership a reality. Choice Hotels is the only hospitality company with a dedicated team solely focused on extending the opportunity of hotel ownership to underrepresented populations. Since the program's inception more than 20 years ago, Choice has proudly awarded and financially supported more than 370 franchise agreements with underrepresented minority and veteran entrepreneurs.

In 2023, Choice's Emerging Markets program, now SOAR, executed 28 new franchise contracts, including with African American, Hispanic, Native American, veteran and women entrepreneurs. This included 9 contracts with African American hotel owners and 17 contracts with women owners through the HERtels by Choice program, a program designed by women for women to empower female entrepreneurs throughout their ownership journeys. In 2023, the number of agreements signed with Native American hotel owners doubled over the prior year, and the number of agreements with Hispanic and Latino owners increased by 30%. Since the HERtels by Choice program launched in 2021, approximately 80 women have participated in the program, leading to 59 new female-owned hotels.

Read more about Damon Healey's experience as a Choice Hotels franchisee here: https://lodgingmagazine.com/paving-the-way-to-extended-stay-how-franchisors-can-set-up-developers-for-success/

For more information about SOAR, as well as Choice Hotels development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/diversity.

With more than 100 locations across the United States, our hotels feature studio suites with in-room kitchens, 24/7 laundry facilities, free Wi-Fi and premium movie channels, and bi-weekly housekeeping.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories.

