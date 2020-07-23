Choice Hotels Announces Pricing Of Its Tender Offer For Up To $183,429,000 Of Its Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2022

The Tender Offer was made on the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated July 9, 2020, (as amended and as may be further amended or supplemented, the "Offer to Purchase"). The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City Time, at the end of August 5, 2020, unless earlier terminated.

The "Total Consideration" for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer was determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase by reference to the fixed spread for the Notes specified in the table above plus the yield based on the bid-side price of the U.S. Treasury Reference Security specified in the table above at 10:00 a.m., New York City Time, today, and is inclusive of the Early Tender Premium set forth in the table above.

Only holders of Notes who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on July 22, 2020 (such date and time, the "Early Tender Time") are eligible to receive the Total Consideration for the Notes accepted for purchase. Holders of Notes will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on their Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the settlement date. Withdrawal rights for the Notes expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on July 22, 2020. On July 24, 2020, the Company expects to pay for the Notes that were validly tendered prior to or at the Early Tender Time and that are accepted for purchase.

Since the Tender Offer for the Notes was fully subscribed as of the Early Tender Time, the Company will not accept for purchase any Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Time. Because the aggregate principal amount of the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Early Tender Time does not exceed the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount, the Company has accepted for purchase all such tendered Notes.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are serving as the dealer managers for the Tender Offer. Investors with questions regarding the Tender Offer may contact Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (704) 410-4759 (collect) or (866) 309-6316 (toll-free) or [email protected], J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (212) 834-2042 (collect) or (800) 834-4666 (toll-free) or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at (212) 357-1452 (collect) or (800) 828-3182 (toll-free).

None of the Company or its affiliates, their respective boards of directors, the dealer managers, the tender and information agent or the trustee with respect to the Notes is making any recommendation as to whether holders should tender any Notes in response to the Tender Offer, and neither the Company nor any such other person has authorized any person to make any such recommendation. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender any of their Notes, and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy, or the solicitation of an offer to sell, any of the Notes and the Tender Offer does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes in any jurisdiction or in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation are unlawful. The full details of the Tender Offer are included in the Offer to Purchase. Holders are strongly encouraged to carefully read the Offer to Purchase, including materials incorporated by reference therein, because they contain important information. The Offer to Purchase may be obtained from D.F. King & Co., Inc., free of charge, by calling (212) 269-5550 (collect, for banks and brokers) or (800) 967-7510 (toll-free, for all others), or by email to [email protected].

When used within this press release, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "would," "should," "may," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to, statements about the Company's ability to complete the Tender Offer and reduce its outstanding debt within expected time-frames or at all, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Offer to Purchase. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include the risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

