Choice Hotels Award-Winning Loyalty Program Launches Spring Promotion

"Guest feedback is the driving force behind our loyalty program. Choice Privileges members look forward to our promotions, and Book. Stay. Repeat. is a true member favorite," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "The Choice Privileges program offers fast, relevant rewards that are easily redeemed. In 2017, our members redeemed tens of billions of rewards points – more than ever before. It is great to see that our members are not just accumulating points, they are reaping the value of redeeming them."

To participate in Book. Stay. Repeat., members must register for the promotion before check-out and book their travel on ChoiceHotels.com, the Choice Hotels mobile app, or by calling 800.4CHOICE. Corporate travelers can book in their online booking tool, global distribution system, or with a travel agent. Details of the promotion may be found at ChoiceHotels.com/freenight.

There are now more than 35 million Choice Privileges members around the world, with over 5 million members joining in 2017.

The Choice Privileges loyalty rewards program has been rated no. 1 in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards list for two consecutive years. Membership is free, offers fast rewards and perks, and exclusive member rates when booking directly at www.choicehotels.com. Fast rewards include the free and first-of-its-kind Choice Privileges Your Extras program, which offers members exclusive rewards, including Choice Privileges bonus points, airline miles, gift cards for a premium coffee shop, fuel discounts, or shared ride credits at mid-week check-in, regardless of membership status.

For more information about the Choice Privileges rewards program, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 500,000 rooms around the globe, and as of February 1, 2018, more than 1,000 hotels were in its development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort Inn®, Comfort Suites®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 35 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

