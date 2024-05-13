Everhome Suites Debuts First Hotel Reflecting Brand Standard Prototype in Nampa, Idaho to Meet Growing Demand in Market

"With over 60 Everhome Suites in various stages of development and an extended stay pipeline of more than 400 properties across four brands, Choice is continuing its leadership and growth in extended stay," said Matt McElhare, vice president and extended stay segment lead. "We're excited to officially mark the opening of the third Everhome Suites and look forwarding to demonstrating the brand's performance as a first mover in lower midscale."

Standard design elements include locally inspired artwork throughout the hotel, local food and beverage offerings in the HomeBase market with grab-and-go technology, and a signature mural at the main entrance amplifying distinctive elements of the community in partnership with local artists. The Nampa mural, created by artist Jess Wagner, was inspired by the region and incorporates comforting design elements.

Everhome Nampa is the first of 8 properties that Choice has developed in collaboration with Highside Companies. "Our relationship with Choice continues to be a great collaboration, and we couldn't be prouder that the first of many Everhome properties has opened its doors," said Justin Roberts, chief executive officer of Highside Companies.

"The Everhome brand was designed by developers for developers, and paired with the favorable demand fundamentals, it's no wonder it has continued to attract heightened interest from savvy commercial real estate investors," said Ron Burgett, senior vice president of extended stay development. "We're thrilled to work with Highside Companies and Superhost Hospitality in Nampa and look forward to collaborating on future properties."

Everhome Suites Nampa is situated at 16183 Idaho Center Blvd., just 20 minutes outside of Boise, blocks away from Amazon's recently opened fulfillment center and the Ford Idaho Center. Hotel demand in the market is expected to come from a mixture of healthcare, leisure, and advanced manufacturing. Projections show Nampa growing to an expected 150,000 residents by 2040, with recent migration leading to considerable commercial development. Nampa was ranked as the second fastest-growing city in the country in 2021.

The four-story, 122-room Everhome Nampa offers the comforts of home, including:

Fully equipped kitchen with full-sized refrigerator, dishwasher, stovetop, microwave, flatware, cookware and plenty of counter space to prepare meals

Spa-style bathrooms with high-quality fixtures

Large closets and additional open and closed storage

Pet-friendly

Free WiFi

Contemporary multipurpose lobby

Outdoor area with barbeque grills, firepits, and green spaces

Meeting space for business gatherings

24/7 self-serve, tech-enabled Homebase Market with food, beverages and groceries

24/7 fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and strength-training equipment

24/7 guest laundry facilities

Everhome Suites participates in Choice Privileges, the award-winning rewards program where members earn points on eligible charges during their stay, which can be redeemed for reward nights at more than 7,000 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 46 countries and territories. With the Choice Privileges Mastercard, members can earn more points faster, including on everyday purchases.

Choice Hotels, with a franchise-first focus and an industry-leading retention rate, has been committed to providing its hotel owners with the support they need to succeed since it launched the country's first hotel chain in 1941. Today, Choice offers franchisees a suite of cutting-edge cloud-based solutions, including the choiceEDGE guest reservation platform and the choiceADVANTAGE property management system to help franchisees effectively manage room rates, distribution channels, and inventory. Additionally, Choice University, the most widely awarded learning program in the hospitality industry, delivers customized and always evolving learning and development resources. From pre-opening to grand opening and every day forward, Choice provides hotel owners with best-in-class resources to help them maximize the return on their investment.

For more information on Everhome Suites development opportunities, visit https://choicehotelsdevelopment.com/everhome-suites.

Everhome Suites®: Closer to Home

The Everhome Suites brand provides a Closer to Home™ experience that enables guests to live life on their terms during longer-term stays. The new construction midscale hotels are designed to help extended stay guests maintain routine on the road with spacious suites with long stay amenities featuring fully equipped kitchens, spa-style bathrooms, and customizable "me" spaces, including movable workstations, full-size closets, and additional storage. Everhome Suites properties have modern and sophisticated public spaces, 24/7 fitness centers with Peloton bikes, guest laundry facilities, free Wi-Fi, and self-service marketplaces with a variety of fresh and frozen meal and grocery options. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/everhome-suites .

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com .

About Highside Companies

Founded in 2019, Highside Companies is a Denver-based real estate company, with nearly $875 million in active projects across the U.S. and Canada. Under the direction of a leadership team with more than a century of combined experience in every aspect of the commercial real estate lifecycle, Highside offers best-in-class investment, investment management, and development solutions across multiple asset classes. For more information, visit www.highsidecompanies.com.

