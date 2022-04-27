Choice Hotels Awards Franchise Business Owners $50,000 To Help Their Local Communities

Choice Hotels doubled its contribution and the number of grant recipients this year, with 10 standout, Choice-branded hotels selected from dozens of applications as this year's winners. Each hotel will receive $5,000 to augment their current community initiatives or start new ones:

"Choice Hotels is committed to serving the communities where its franchisees and associates work and live. The 'Your Community, Your Choice.' grant program is one of the many ways we show our unwavering support to advance these efforts, while also championing local businesses," said Patrick Pacious, president and CEO, Choice Hotels. "This year's recipients have truly gone above and beyond to provide exceptional service to guests and to be there for their communities when they needed it. It is with great pleasure that we honor these 10 hotels for their incredible impact."

As an advocate of local businesses since its founding over 80 years ago, Choice Hotels places its franchisees at the center of everything it does — from helping them along the road to economic recovery during the pandemic, to supporting the initiatives that are most important to them and their businesses. The 'Your Community, Your Choice. Choice Hotels' Local Business Grant Program is one of many ways in which Choice strives to be a positive community member, including:

Helping those in need, including ongoing and past efforts with the American Red Cross , Operation Homefront , International Franchise Association , and Serta "Stay Home, Send Beds" Initiative .

, , , and . Reducing its carbon footprint and promoting environmentally friendly practices through its Room to be Green program.

program. Partnering with Clean the World to recycle discarded soap and shampoo from hotels so that they can be distributed to people in need around the world.

For more information about the Your Community, Your Choice. Choice Hotels' Local Business Grant Program, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/our-business-is-you. In addition, to learn more about Choice's efforts to support the communities it serves, view the company's 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

