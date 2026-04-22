Choice Hotels' Canadian Business Achieves Best First Quarter Growth in a Decade Following Successful Integration

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, today shared an update on its Canadian business, highlighting continued momentum following the company's acquisition last year and transition to a direct franchising model.

Choice's Canadian business delivered its strongest first quarter in over a decade, with net room growth of 3.4% year-over-year, reaching its highest first-quarter hotel opening volume since 2010. Additional highlights include:

Increased revenue over 20% year-over-year [1]

Delivered RevPAR growth of 5.2% year-over-year on a currency-neutral basis, driven by gains in both occupancy and average daily rate (ADR)

Expanded pipeline rooms by 55% year-over-year, reflecting sustained development momentum and the benefits of expanding Choice Hotels' branded portfolio in Canada

Continued improvement in guest satisfaction, with increasing likelihood-to-recommend scores across the system

"The outstanding performance we're achieving in Canada reflects our confidence in this market and the strong execution of our team and franchisees driving it forward," said Pat Pacious, President and Chief Executive Officer, Choice Hotels International. "This momentum highlights the strength of our expanding international footprint, and we see significant opportunity for continued growth in the region."

The strong start to 2026 represents the successful transition to a direct franchising model in Canada. This foundation enables continued growth across multiple strategic priorities, including enhancing hotel performance, expanding upscale and extended stay presence, and building on a strong development pipeline for continued accelerated system growth nationwide.

"I'm incredibly proud of our team and grateful for their hard work and commitment during this exciting period of transformation," said Toronto-based Brian Leon, Chief Executive Officer, Choice Hotels Canada. "What we're seeing today is the result of a truly collaborative effort. The strength of our franchisee community, paired with our local team and the support and scale of Choice Hotels International, positions us exceptionally well to continue to build momentum and grow – enabling owners to succeed while delivering more reliable, rewarding stays for guests across the country."

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 650,000 rooms, in 50 countries and territories. A wide-ranging portfolio of 22 brands that includes full-service upper upscale, midscale, extended stay, and economy properties enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing, and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 915 Meeting Street, Suite 600, North Bethesda, MD 20852, or by email at [email protected].

© 2026 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved

1 Revenue excluding revenue for reimbursable costs from franchised and managed properties.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.