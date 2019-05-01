Choice Hotels Commits $25,000 in Grants to Franchise Business Owners Who Serve Their Local Community

"I'm always proud—but never surprised—by the stories I hear of our hotel owners supporting the places where they and their families live, work, and play," said Pat Pacious, president and CEO, Choice Hotels. "We're launching the ' Your Community, Your Choice.' grant program on the eve of National Small Business Week to highlight the many ways our franchisees extend hospitality's concept of 'service' beyond the hotel and into the local community."

Choice Hotels is one of the world's leading franchisors and has been a champion of local businesses since its founding 80 years ago, when seven independent hotel owners pooled their resources to refer business to one another. Today, the company fuels small business by empowering the success of more than 12,000 independent hotel owners around the country. Through the Your Community, Your Choice. Choice Hotels Local Business Grant Program, Choice will help its hotel owners further their longstanding commitment to caring for the communities outside their hotel doors.

The grant program will reward initiatives that benefit the communities that welcome Choice-brand hotels, such as those that:

Rebuild a community affected by natural disasters;

Care for those less fortunate with food or clothing drives;

Mentor community youth or young professionals;

Honor local heroes;

Support other local businesses or organizations, such as schools, parks, etc.

Choice Hotels' franchisees can apply for the grant beginning today through June 30, 2019, at https://choicehotelsdevelopment.com/grant-program. Winners will be announced the first week of September 2019.

The 'Your Community, Your Choice. Choice Hotels Local Business Grant Program is one of the many ways Choice serves the communities where its franchisees work and live. The Room to Give program supports organizations important to Choice associates by matching donations through the Choice Hotels International Foundation. Choice also partners with Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.

To learn more about the Your Community, Your Choice. Choice Hotels Local Business Grant Program, visit https://choicehotelsdevelopment.com/grant-program.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of December 31, 2018, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

© 2019 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

