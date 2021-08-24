Choice Hotels Commits $50,000 In Grants To Help Franchise Business Owners Serve Their Local Community

"Our franchisees and their hotel staff are always serving their communities as well as their guests, and over the past year they have truly exemplified the concept of 'service' beyond the hotel and into the local community — including everything from making masks for healthcare workers to providing rooms and meals to the most vulnerable," said Patrick Pacious, president and CEO, Choice Hotels. "To commend their unwavering commitment to community, especially amid these unprecedented circumstances, we are honoring them again with the ' Your Community, Your Choice. ' grant program and doubling the contribution and winners."

As a champion of local businesses since its founding over 80 years ago, Choice Hotels places its franchisees at the center of everything it does — from helping them along the road to economic recovery during the pandemic, to supporting the initiatives that are most important to them and their businesses. Through the Your Community, Your Choice. Choice Hotels' Local Business Grant Program, Choice will help its hotel owners further their longstanding commitment to caring for the communities outside their hotel doors.

The grant program will reward initiatives that benefit the communities Choice-brand hotels serve, ranging from:

Supporting those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rebuilding communities affected by natural disasters.

Caring for those less fortunate with food or clothing drives.

Mentoring youth or young professionals.

Promoting sustainability.

Honoring local heroes.

Supporting other local businesses or organizations, such as schools and parks.

Choice Hotels' franchisees can apply for the grant beginning today through Sept. 24, 2021 at choicehotelsdevelopment.com/our-business-is-you. Winners will be announced Oct. 21, 2021.

The 'Your Community, Your Choice. Choice Hotels' Local Business Grant Program is one of the many ways Choice serves the communities where its franchisees and their associates work and live, including:

Helping those affected by the pandemic, including ongoing efforts with the American Red Cross , Operation Homefront , International Franchise Association , and Serta "Stay Home, Send Beds" Initiative .

, , , and . Reducing its carbon footprint and promoting environmentally friendly practices through its Room to be Green program.

program. Partnering with Clean the World to recycle discarded soap and shampoo from hotels so that they can be distributed to people in need around the world.

For more information about the Your Community, Your Choice. Choice Hotels' Local Business Grant Program, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/our-business-is-you. In addition, to learn more about Choice's efforts to support the communities it serves, view the company's Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 600,000 rooms, in nearly 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

© 2021 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

www.choicehotels.com

