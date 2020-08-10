Choice Hotels Completes Onboarding Of More Than 50 Luxury, All-Inclusive AMResorts® Offerings

Guests who book their vacations at AMResorts ® locations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America between now and Sept. 30, 2020, for trips taking place prior to Dec. 22, 2021, and meeting minimum stay requirements (varies by location), have the opportunity to earn various rewards with the Free, Free, Free promotion. Rewards include:

Free bonus night following stays of two to six nights.

Free upgrade to the next room category at check-in.

Free night certificate for a future stay at any AMResorts ® property.

property. $200 in resort coupons.

in resort coupons. Children stay for free at Dreams ® , Now ® and Sunscape ® Resorts & Spas properties.

, Now and Sunscape Resorts & Spas properties. Free in-room welcome amenity at Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, and Secrets® and Breathless® Resorts & Spas properties.

Choice Privileges is also currently offering 50,000 bonus points to members who spend $500 or more — in addition to the program's standard 10 points per dollar rewards rate — when they book a stay at a qualifying AMResorts® property through Choice Hotels' website, mobile app or call centers, between now and Sept. 30, 2020, for trips taking place prior to Dec. 22, 2021.

"Through our collaboration with AMResorts®, Choice's all-inclusive luxury resort offering is now the largest of any major U.S. hotel company, which means our loyalty members have access to unparalleled vacation and rewards options in top leisure destinations like Cancun, Montego Bay, and St. Martin," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "We're proud to provide our loyal guests with even more possibilities for their next getaway through the ability to earn and redeem points at some of the world's most renowned all-inclusive resorts."

Choice Privileges, named a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report, also recently announced a series of enhancements that help provide its more than 45 million members with the flexibility to use their benefits as soon as they are ready to travel. Updates include reducing the number of nights required to earn elite status; pausing the expiration of loyalty points until Dec. 31, 2020; and initiating upgrades, extensions and bonuses for current elite members.

AMResorts®-branded properties across Mexico, the Caribbean, Costa Rica and Puerto Rico have implemented the company's CleanComplete Verification™ program, which further elevates existing standards of quality and cleanliness with new health and safety policies and protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This 360-degree quality, safety and hygiene system addresses all aspects of resort operations — from welcome to departure — and is backed by the Cristal International Standards® certification, which is one of the highest third-party certifications for quality and safety in the industry.

AMResorts is offering free cancellations up to 24 hours prior to guests' arrival on trips booked as part of the Free, Free, Free promotion. Additional terms apply. More details and the full terms and conditions are available at www.choicehotels.com/ascend/amresorts/free-nights.

