Choice Hotels Continues Texas Midscale Expansion with Multi-Unit Agreement

"With more than 550 Sleep Inn properties currently open or in the pipeline worldwide, Sleep Inn continues to be a strong leader in the midscale segment that appeals to business-savvy developers and guests alike," said Brian Quinn, head of development, new construction, Choice Hotels. "The brand's Designed to Dream prototype offers developers the lowest cost-to-build in the midscale segment, while guests love its stylish design and amenities."

All five Houston-area Sleep Inn hotels will have four stories and 60 rooms. The hotels will be built in the following cities:

Crosby, Texas

Waller, Texas

Liberty, Texas

Dayton, Texas

Humble, Texas

The locations are within driving distance to several major corporate headquarters in the region's booming energy industry, including ConocoPhillips, Enterprise Products Partners, and Plains All American Pipeline. Once open, the hotels will be a short distance from popular leisure attractions, such as Minute Maid Park, NRG Stadium, and The Galleria shopping mall.

"Houston, an ever-growing city, has thriving industries in healthcare, energy, and manufacturing," said Sazmin Momin, Owner, Legacy Partners LLC. "We knew signing this agreement to develop properties with Choice was a good investment. Sleep Inn's prototype targets both business and leisure travelers that are looking for an inviting, simple but timeless space - the ultimate 'home away from home'."

"We are fortunate to be given an opportunity to grow and represent Choice Hotels in communities across Houston. These properties, once completed, will be a wonderful addition to our service portfolio as a company," said Afsha Maknojia, Owner, Legacy Partners LLC.

Sleep Inn's Designed to Dream prototype and nature-inspired aesthetic have sparked its rapid expansion across the U.S. and resonated with guests. Choice Hotels also recently unveiled a new Sleep Inn logo with a cursive design and eclipsing moon against its signature purple background. Sleep Inn hotels are planned to open in top markets across the U.S., including in Bronx, N.Y., Oklahoma City, and Spokane, Wash.

Sleep Inn® Dream Better Here®

Every Sleep Inn hotel offers a simply stylish stay that's designed to help our guests Dream Better Here. You'll find fresh, nature-inspired design elements that are modern but timeless, that create a relaxed and serene environment. An all-new construction brand, every Sleep Inn hotel is built with a specific vision in mind—to be a sanctuary for travelers as well as an efficient property to build, operate, and maintain. Franchised by global lodging leader Choice Hotels, Sleep Inn properties boast strong product consistency and an established presence in the midscale hotel segment with more than 550 Sleep Inn properties open or in the pipeline worldwide. All Sleep Inn hotels include free Wi-Fi, a complimentary Morning Medley breakfast buffet with plenty of hot and cold options, swimming pool and/or fitness center. For more information, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/sleep-inn.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Legacy Partners, LLC

Legacy Partners, LLC's vision is to provide a relaxing environment for every guest that walks into their hotel. Their previous experience in the hospitality industry allows them to be at the forefront of providing excellent customer service and a pleasant stay to its guests.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

